Houghton Golf Club ‘bans’ member over Palestinian flag on car

Seeco maintained that his actions were not intended to cause disruption at the club.

A Johannesburg golfer has allegedly been banned from Houghton Golf Club after the general manager confronted him over a Palestinian flag displayed on his vehicle.

The interaction sparked debate about the limits of private club rules.

Ordinary golf day ends in ban for frequent member

The member, identified as Louis Seeco, had just finished a round of golf and was packing his bag into his car when he was allegedly approached by general manager James Loughnane.

Seeco described the encounter. “I was confronted by the GM of Houghton Golf Club for displaying a Palestinian flag on my car. I explained that I stand with my government in opposing what I believe to be the genocide of the Palestinian people.

Seeco claimed he had been displaying the flag on his vehicle consistently since early 2024 and that he was only approached by management after completing his round, not during play.

Private rules versus the constitution

The exchange allegedly escalated into a disagreement.

Seeco said he argued that his display of the flag was consistent with South Africa’s official position.

“South Africa has taken a position on Palestine. The country is currently pursuing a matter at the International Court of Justice. Now, if South Africa has taken a particular position, me having a flag on my car surely supports that position.”

Club’s response to maintaining neutral environment

Following the incident and the public reaction it generated, Loughnane issued a formal letter setting out the club’s position.

He wrote that because the club values the diversity of its membership, staff and guests, “the club cannot allow the display of political or religious symbols. Such displays are, by their nature, divisive and can be experienced as inflammatory or exclusionary by others”.

Loughnane also stated that the club does not take positions on political or religious matters.

“Our purpose is simple and clear: Houghton Golf Club is a golf club – a place of sport, fellowship, relaxation and mutual respect. To preserve this environment, all political and religious flags or symbols are not permitted anywhere on club property.”

The club’s social media post noted that recent events had “unfortunately highlighted why a neutral environment remains essential,” adding that its focus remained on “providing a welcoming, respectful golf club for all.”

Despite the club citing its private rules as the basis for the ban, no publicly accessible document appears to prohibit members from displaying flags or signage. A membership brochure on the club’s site on expected behaviour makes no reference to such a regulation.

When Loughnane indicated the club operated under its own private rules, Seeco contested the basis for those rules.

“I’m not sure which rules would supersede rules written in the constitution. You are flying a South African flag on your property, a flag that is associated internationally with humanity, caring for others. And this private club is in South Africa – surely it must behave in a way that aligns with where the country stands on various matters.”

No return permitted

The confrontation ended with Seeco allegedly being barred from the club.

“He [Loughnane] says, well, I think I’m not going to allow you to come back to this club anymore. You are banned. Please never come back to this club anymore,” Seeco alleged.

He said he did not contest the decision. “I had no reason to debate him on that. It’s his club and his members. I got into my car and left.”

Seeco maintained that his actions were not intended to cause disruption at the club.