Sport

Home » Sport

Highs and lows for Akani at Simbine Classic

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

28 April 2026

07:42 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Meeting director Akani Simbine pulled up with cramp in the men's 100m final.

Akani Simbine

Akani Simbine after the men’s 100m final at the Simbine Classic. Picture: Roelien Geyser

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Though he was widely praised for his efforts in organising the first World Athletics Continental Tour Silver track and field meeting in South Africa, which drew a large crowd to Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria, Akani Simbine’s evening ended in disappointment on Tuesday night at the Simbine Classic.

In the men’s 100m final, SA record holder and meeting director Simbine took his foot off the gas in cool conditions and trailed home in last place. It was later revealed he had pulled up as a precaution due to a cramp in his calf.

But while the race was won by African Games champion Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon in 10.03 seconds, there was some consolation for Simbine who achieved the quickest time of the day (9.98) in warmer conditions in the heats.

Running his first race of the season, Simbine extended his impressive career streak by dipping under 10 seconds for the 12th year in a row.

Sturgis shines in women’s 100m sprint

However, with Simbine fading in the men’s final, American sprinter Cambrea Sturgis stole the show, rocketing over the line in 10.92 seconds in the women’s 100m dash after clocking 10.94 in the first-round heats.

The former US collegiate champion ran the quickest time ever produced on SA soil in the women’s short sprint.

Meanwhile, Olympic 400m bronze medallist Muzala Samukonga of Zambia took the men’s 300m event after winning the first of two races in 31.38, while former world junior champion Lythe Pillay took second place overall after winning the first 300m contest in 31.58.

Mercy Oketch of Kenya triumphed in the women’s 300m event in 35.77.

Other highlights

Among other highlights, two-time African champion Enekwechi Chukwuebuka of Nigeria launched a big 21.17m throw to win the men’s shot put.

In the women’s 1 500m event, former world indoor 800m champion Prudence Sekgodiso turned the tables on Karabo More, who beat her at the recent SA Athletics Championships in Stellenbosch. Sekgodiso secured victory in 4:08.93, and More settled for second position in 4:11.90.

RELATED ARTICLES

And national 1 500m record holder Tshepo Tshite outkicked in-form athlete Luan Munnik down the home straight to win the men’s metric mile after a tactical battle. Tshite finished in 7:54.05 and Munnik was less than half a second off the pace, taking the runner-up spot in 7:54.49.

In the pre-programme earlier in the day, 18-year-old rising star Leendert Koekemoer won the men’s 400m race in 44.94, taking 0.09 off his own SA U20 record (45.03) set last year.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Akani Simbine athletics

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Our heroes aren’t available for political recycling’: ANCYL slams Zuma for honouring Solomon Mahlangu
News From salaries to crime fighting: How Saps will spend its R127 billion budget
News Rubio’s Freedom Day message sparks cautious optimism for SA-US ties
South Africa Here are the 22 entities entrusted with R12.5 billion border upgrade projects
News Mogotsi moves to block Chaskalson from leading his testimony at Madlanga commission

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News