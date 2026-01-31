Horses

Fairytale Met win for See It Again and Andrew Fortune

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

3 minute read

31 January 2026

04:31 pm

See It Again wins the Cape Town Met at Kenilworth Racecourse on 31 January 2026 in Cape Town. Picture: Peter Heeger/Galo Images

Horse racing is full of hyperbole and excited fans often talk about how an interesting story would make a good movie.

But there’s no doubt the 2026 WSB Cape Town Met will stir real interest in the movie industry. Descriptions that spring to mind include “feelgood”, “fairytale” and “redemption”.

A horse called See It Again won the 2026 WSB Cape Town Met at Kenilworth on Saturday after being written off by most pundits when his volatile temperament got the better of him and he started refusing to enter starting stalls.

It was an appropriate name for the runner, who bounced back to his best after being rechooled by South Africa’s most famous horse whisperer. After Malan du Toit’s remedial work, See It Again ran brilliantly in races over distances short of his ideal and he started at odds of 5-2.

But it was even more apposite for the jockey, 58-year-old Andrew Fortune, who won his first Met having made after two remarkable career comebacks – firstly from drug addiction some years ago and then from “retirement”, which involved having to lose more than 30kg to regain his racing licence.

Also amazing, it was a fourth Met win in a row for both owner Nick Jonsson and trainer Justin Snaith.

In second place in the R5-million Grade 1 race was 33-1 outsider Legal Counsel, also trained by Snaith and ridden by Fortune’s son Aldo Domeyer.

The dramatic storylines just keep coming.

Fortune was presented with his trophy by retired former champion jockey Piere Strydom, who partnered See It Again to two earlier Grade 1 victories (before the gelding got ornery).

The Met marked Fortune’s fourth win in eight rides on the day and a fifth in eight races for Snaith – confirming many tipsters’ predictions of a stellar afternoon for the duo.

Finishing third in the Met was The Real Prince (7-2), the 2025 Holltwoodbets Durban July champion. Fourth was early pacemaker Okavango, also saddled by Snaith.

