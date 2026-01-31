Sun shines on Snaith, Fortune and Fourie early at Cape Town Met

Justin Snaith had a good start after being tipped to have a bumper return to the Cape Town Met

Blue skies and a light breeze greeted a colourful, excited crowd for WSB Cape Town Met at Kenilworth racecourse on Saturday.

Punters in the pink at Cape Town Met

The sun also shone on Justin Snaith, who led in two winners in the first five races on the card – confirming the predictions of pundits who tipped South Africa’s champion trainer to have a bumper return on Cape Town’s premier race day.

Two other favourite sons of Cape Town, jockeys Andrew Fortune and Richard Fourie, claimed a brace of winners apiece in the early action.

Punters were generally in the pink, too, despite a shock when 16-1 shot Red Spice won the first race.

Snaith, Fourie and Fortune get early wins

But Snaith and Fortune set expectations straight in Race 2 when 3-1 favourite Note To Self streaked three lengths clear of his rivals and gave notice that he might be a force to be reckoned with in future Classic events.

Snaith followed up immediately when Ahead Of The Facts (4-1) trounced a strong field in the 2800m New Turf Carriers Western Cape Stayers (Grade 3) – under a well-judged ride from Fourie.

Fourie doubled up on James Crawford-trained Whirlwind in Race 4, the Lepas C Stakes over 1200m.

The ebullient Fortune was not to be outshone, though and got Candice Bass-trained All The Rage home in spectacular fashion in the Schweppes Winchester Sprint Cup – Race 5 on the programme.

Principal sponsor World Sports Betting pulled out all the stops for their “most valued” clients, with orange-bedecked hospitality venues featuring musical acts (from violinists to DJs), dancers, gourmet food with food tasters to ensure top quality, massages to relieve stress, celebrities and brand ambassadors to keep the conversation rolling, and an abundance of flower creations with great care being taken to keep all blooms in shape in the heat.