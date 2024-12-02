Courage wins the day for Atticus Finch

Laird-trained gelding fights on gamely to claim R6m Betway Summer Cup.

Calvin Habib celebrates after riding Atticus Finch to victory in the Betway Summer Cup, 30 November 2024, at Turffontein Racecourse. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen

I wanted you to see what real courage is. It’s when you know you’re licked before you begin but you begin anyway and you see it through no matter what. You rarely win, but sometimes you do.

That is the advice Atticus Finch, the chief protagonist in Harper Lee’s iconic novel, gave to his children. He could have well been talking to the racehorse that bears his name.

The five-year-old Master Of My Fate gelding, trained by Alec Laird and perfectly ridden by Calvin Habib, displayed every bit of that courage at Turffontein on Saturday to win the R6-million Betway Summer Cup.

Going off at 20-1, Atticus Finch got a dream run down the inside rail and kicked on beautifully to capture the Grade 1 race over 2000m on the Standside track. He beat a gallant Purple Pitcher (14-1) by 1.10 lengths with Rule By Force (33-1) a further 0.75 lengths back in third.

Fourth place went 100-1 KwaZulu-Natal raider Madison Valley, and with the more fancied runners, See It Again (5th), Royal Victory (6th), Frances Ethel (9th) and Main Defender (10th) all finishing out of the top four, the carryover Quartet paid out a massive R224,457.50.

The race proved a triumph for trainer Alec Laird, who last won the Summer Cup in 2006 with Malteme. Habib also notched up his second success in this iconic event as he triumphed aboard Flying Carpet in 2021.

Atticus Finch was fancied to win this race last year but suffered serious interference at a vital stage and ended up midfield. This year, although largely ignored, he came back to do it all again.

Habib always felt his mount was in with a chance.

“Last year I was super-confident, but he got done during the race,” said Habib, “and this year I wanted to make amends for that.

“His prep was beautiful this year and although he didn’t win, his runs were good. After the Victory Moon run (3rd) I was feeling confident, his work was improving every day and he went into the race in superb condition.

“Well done to Mr Laird, I’m so proud of him. We worked hard together and I’m just glad it paid off.”

Speaking about the race itself Habib said it went “pear-shaped” early on.

“I got a bump coming out the gates and was not where I wanted to be, but I had to go with the cards I was dealt.

“He got into a beautiful rhythm about 1000m out, just before we straightened up. He’s a momentum horse so I opted to go a bit early on him and get him into his momentum.

“When we hit the 400m I saw Striker (Strydom on See It Again) next to me and a bit under pressure, so I thought we had a big shout, and he gave it to me all the way to the line.

“It was a win full of merit.”

Laird said this win came at a great time. “It’s been a bit slow lately but this really lifts the whole stable.

“It was quite an exciting finish. It looked like he had won it a long way out but we still shouted the whole way.”

Purple Pitcher in second was as courageous as ever and Robyn Klaasen’s charge, who led from shortly after the jump, is not an easy horse to get past when he is in front. See It Again looked dangerous 300m from home and was only beaten 3.30 lengths.

However, there was some early compensation for Strydom as filly Quid Pro Quo, trained by Barend Botes, gave the boys a galloping lesson in the Grade 2 Dingaans over 1600m. This was the first time she had taken on the colts and she had not raced since July.

Mike de Kock-trained Greaterix was all the rage and went off at 77-100. He took the lead from the jump with Kabelo Matsunyane aboard and looked to be travelling well enough coming to the 400m mark. However, a glance at Strydom indicated he was sitting with a fistful and in a matter of strides the three-year-old daughter of Lance moved into contention and then raced away to win by 2.50 lengths.

In the end, second place went to Laird-trained and Habib-ridden Fire Attack with Greaterix running into third, beaten five lengths.

Asked when he felt he had the race won, Strydom laughed: “About 600m out – as long as she didn’t blow up through the lack of a run.

“I thought four months off, coming to Turffontein, it’s not easy. Your fitness levels have to be a concern.

“All I can say is wow, wow, wow!

“Well done to Barend. I say it’s a training feat.”

Botes was bewildered by the manner of the victory. “The pressure I don’t seem to handle too well. I’ve never trained a horse as good as her – and she is probably going to get even better!

“She’s amazing. After Care Forgot tired in the previous race, I thought ‘I’m in trouble’. Quid Pro Quo arrived here full of beans, sweating up, but that’s normal for her.

“She’s an unbelievable animal.”

The Grade 3 Betway Fillies Mile produced a great finish as Sean Tarry-trained World Of Alice got up close home under Craig Zackey to touch off Oisin Murphy-ridden Fiery Pegasus by a neck. Joe Soma, trainer of the runner-up, was happy with both the performance of his charge and Murphy’s ride.

“She had a wide draw, so he didn’t have too many options and had to commit early. But what I really appreciated is that noticing she was exhausted after the race he got off her and walked her back to the ring so she wouldn’t have to carry that extra weight.

“That, to me, is the mark of a true champion jockey.”

