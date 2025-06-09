Durban July prospects reduced to 29

Eight On Eighteen is still in after the second declaration stage.

Favourite Eight on Eighteen was among 29 names remaining after the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July second declaration stage on Monday.

The colt’s connections have been umming and ahh-ing about his participation in South Africa’s biggest race, to be run at Greyville in less than a month’s time, but the magic lure of the July will probably see him take his place.

Among the more surprising withdrawals from the July entries was Olivia’s Way, who ran a cracking second in the 1800m Jubilee Handicap at Turffontein on Sunday – the last chance saloon for Joburg-based hopefuls.

The flying filly was only headed by colt Immediate Edge, who rocketed into serious July reckoning with a commanding performance.

Also scratched were Musical Score, Let’s Go Now, Navajo Nation and Infinite Wonder – all unplaced in the Jubilee.

Still in the running

Among those standing their ground for the July was The Equator, the well-pedigreed Irish import, who was carded for the Jubilee but fell foul of pre-race total carbon dioxide (TCO2) testing and removed from the race.

This situation is primed for controversy, given a costly purchase, contention over TCO2 tests, trainer Tony Peter’s battles with stipes, a lack of further suitable proving races for The Equator and the fact that the July field is selected subjectively by a panel. Pass the popcorn.

An original 61 July entries cut down to 48 at the first declaration stage on 12 May. About 30 of those 48 were in action over the past weekend, after which 19 were excised from the R5-million, Grade 1, 2200m showpiece.

Gqeberha trainer Alan Greeff kept his star My Best Shot in the mix after the three-year-old strolled to victory at Fairview on Friday, completing his sixth win in a row and his 10th in 16 starts.

Defending champion Oriental Charm

In Durban on Saturday, July defending champion Oriental Charm was a mighty impressive runner-up to Dave The King in the Grade 1 Gold Challenge. The 1600m was short of Oriental Charm’s best trip, but he

showed his wellbeing and distinct liking for the Greyville run-in.

Unsurprisingly, trainer James Crawford kept him in the big one.

Finishing like a bullet in the Challenge was Gladatorian, who snatched third place in the blanket finish and replenished conditioner Stuart Ferrie’s July dreams.

See It Again finished fifth in the race, after a sluggish start and hanging, and trainer Michael Roberts might reconsider blinkers when his game old stager tackles his third July.

The Cup Trial at Greyville featured 11 July entrants and it was the biggest outsider, 40-1 shot Madison Valley, who leapfrogged his more-favoured rivals and into big-race contention.

The July weights will be published on 17 June, final declarations close on 23 June and the final field and draw come out on 24 June.