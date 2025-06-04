No hanging about in Gold Challenge at Greyville

The Equator’s southern appearance will be closely watched.

Oriental Charm, seen here winning last year’s Durban July, is in the field for the Gold Challenge on Saturday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

There’ll be no dawdling behind the Drill Hall at Greyville on Saturday afternoon; no ambling, loitering, strolling or sauntering. It’ll be, “Quick march! At the double!” – recalling the bad old days when the infantry base resounded with fighting energy.

The 1600m starting pole next to the Drill Hall plays host to 12 horses in the Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge and making the 2025 contest really interesting is a glut of accomplished front runners in the field.

The high-quality line-up includes Equus Horse of the Year, and likely favourite, Dave The King, who always likes to make the pace in a race.

Reigning Durban July champ Oriental Charm does not like to be headed at any stage – and can get a bit annoyed if it happens. The excellent Montien is seldom out of the first two in running, and See It Again performs best when travelling in a handy position.

Other contenders

Those are some of the best middle-distance racehorses in the country who’ll be fighting it out for the early lead. But they’re up against some sprinters with natural gate speed and cruising power – such as Café Culture and William Robertson.

The real “milers” in the race, such as Great Plains, Gladatorian and Royal Aussie might be outgunned at the start but will be hoping overeager speedballs cut each other’s throats and leave the way clear for “closers”.

It’ll be a good watch. A Grade 1 trophy and R2-million are on the finishing line, while several runners are also getting their acts together for the Hollywoodbets Durban July a month hence.

The Greyville meeting will get massive international exposure with Races 7 to 10 being part of a Hong Kong World Pools Saturday extravaganza that also takes in the famous English Derby at Epsom.

Turffontein meeting

Sunday’s meeting at Turffontein racecourse is a bit overshadowed by that glamour, but racing aficionados will watch it keenly. The Jubilee Handicap and the Egoli Mile feature a number of Durban July hopefuls – all out to do well and crack the nod for the big one.

Among them are Legend Of Arthur, Confederate, Atticus Finch, Son Of Raj, Musical Score, Olivia’s Way and Immediate Edge. But the most intriguing is surprise July entry The Equator, making his South African debut after being imported from the Irish stables of the world’s top trainer Aiden O’Brien.

Nigel Riley, new co-owner of the colt, who is a son of the great Galileo, put out a media statement on Wednesday saying: “We have been inundated with enquiries about the well-being of The Equator and have decided to appraise the racing public of the situation, so that they can make their own decisions… He went into (trainer) Tony Peter’s yard on 28 March, where he has made excellent progress and has put up some eye-catching work.

“Last Sunday, The Equator had a 1600m gallop on the inside track at Turffontein against a couple of horses, including a Grade 1 winner. He won the gallop by three lengths, going away from them, and his work rider was as impressed as onlookers. We look forward to the race. We hope this will assist punters.”