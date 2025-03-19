Fastnet Filly set for a Grand Crescendo

Grand Crescendo has placed in a Grade 1 race.

E xotic bettors could have two bankers on Thursday’s eight-race Turffontein card where they race on the Inside track.

Grand Crescendo lines up in Race 2, a Graduation Plate over 1200m, and this Candice Dawson-trained runner ticks all the boxes.

This gelded son of One World started his career in Cape Town when still a juvenile but did not make any impact. These races were in January last year a when he was still a juvenile and it is important to note than both races were feature events, so both races, in which he was defeated by less than six lengths behind Roman Agent, were encouraging.

He clearly needed time to mature, so when Dawson brought him back to Joburg and she gave him a rest before giving him his next start which was in a Maiden Plate against older horses over 1400m up the Vaal straight.

This time he made no mistake and ran out a very comfortable 1.50 lengths winner. His connections clearly felt he needed gelding so just four days after that victory he had the surgery and returned to racing in a MR 73 Handicap, again over 1400m up the Vaal straight.

He then travelled to KwaZulu-Natal to run in the Grade 1 Premiers Champion Stakes at Hollywoodbets Greyville and despite suffering interference, managed to finish third behind VJ’s Angel, beaten just 0.95 lengths.

After that run he was given a break. His comeback run was in the Grade 2 Joburg Spring Challenge, but on that day everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.

Last time out he showed why he is so highly rated and was just pipped by Winds Of Change, another runner who has placed in a Grade 1 race.

On Thursday, Grand Crescendo should get back to winning ways being the best-weighted runner by at least 5kg, and stripping fitter. Andrew Fortune takes the ride.

He should, however, expect both Musical Score and Buffalo Storm Cody to breathe down his neck all the way.

Musical Score, trained by Lucky Houdalakis, drops back to his best distance after trying his luck in the Grade 2 Gauteng Guineas last time out. It will be his first run since being gelded, and that may just bring about more improvement.

Buffalo Storm Cody, from Tony Peter’s yard, also makes his comeback as a gelding and looks ready to prove his class.

In Race 7, a MR 88 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1000m, lightly raced Fastnet Filly is the one to be with as she continues her hot streak for the father-and-son team of Brett and James Crawford now that she races on the Highveld.

Five of her nine career runs have come since she turned five and they have yielded three victories and two close runner-up finishes.

This daughter of Fastnet Rock also started her career in Cape Town without success but has been on a tremendous upward trajectory since relocating to the Highveld.

She is now rated 20 points higher at 87 since her move upcountry and has taken every ratings increase in her stride.

From gate No 3, and with Kabelo Matsunyane again in the saddle, she will take a power of beating.