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Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026: Here are the winners of the day’s first three races

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

3 minute read

4 July 2026

01:59 pm

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Betting operators describe the day as 'Africa's biggest betting spree' with over R25 million expected in wagers.

Results of the first three races 2026 Durban July.

Jockey Zac Lloyd rides Magic Verse to victory in Race 3 of the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Picture: X @Hollywoodbets

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Sunny skies, dazzling fashions and popular results greeted tens of thousands of excited visitors to Greyville on Saturday for the Hollywoodbets Durban July meeting – South Africa’s biggest horse racing event.

The early action on track boosted the upbeat vibe with hot favourites Sommerstern and Please Be True galloping to victory in the first two races on the card, both contested on the all-weather Polytrack.

Sommerstern wins at 14-10 odds

Sommerstern, a 14-10 shot, was loudly cheered to the line for an easy win in Race 1, prepared by young trainer Lucinda Woodruff and ridden by popular jockey Callan Murray.

Race 2 saw reigning champion trainer Justin Snaith open his account for the day as in-form jockey Keagan de Melo skillfully overcame a difficult start to edge Please Be True – in the colours of leading breeder and owner Gaynor Rupert – ahead of flying leader Open Highway on the line.

Many a punter would have taken the Snaith success in both the second and third races on the programme as a superb portent for the July itself, in which the stable were to saddle five of the 18 runners.

Race 3, the “Consolation July”, brought an international flavour to things as visiting Australian jockey Zac Lloyd booted Magic Verse to a comfortable win.

Lloyd is the son of six-time SA champion jockey Jeff Lloyd, who emigrated down under some years ago.

It was a masterful performance in a slow-run contest by the young rider, who is making a big name for himself in Australia and even recently had a headline winner at Royal Ascot in the UK.

Imelenzeyokududuma started as the favourite for the Magical Zulu Kingdom 2200, but finished unplaced as Lloyd crossed the line with a broad grin on his face aboard the quietly fancied Magic Verse.

Millions in tourism revenue

The July – carrying a record R10-million purse for the first time, on its 130th renewal – is one of the East Coast port city’s most important events.

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The 40 000 racegoers to Hollywoodbets Greyville were predicted to pump nearly R800 million into the local economy – via hotels, restaurants, transport operators, tourism venues an thousands of informal traders.

A total of 29 hospitality venues on the course – hosting VIP guests and the betting public – provided 9 000 serving staff and 1 000 security guards.

The dress theme of Country Allure saw all the country’s leading fashion designers vying for camera-lens attention.

Organisers said the theme invited fashion enthusiasts, designers and ordinary racegoers to embrace “a sophisticated blend of rural elegance, timeless charm and contemporary style”.

Earlier, Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager Devin Heffer said the Hollywood Group and Race Coast had invested heavily into South African racing through infrastructure upgrades, including new grandstands, improvements to the parade ring, upgraded roofing, new sound systems, fresh paintwork, generators and large digital screens to enhance the spectator experience.

Tote betting operator TAB described July day as “Africa’s biggest betting spree”, with a R15 million pool expected for the Pick 6 wager, a Hong Kong World Pool on the main race, a R10 million Quartet offer, three Jackpots and two Bipots on the menu.

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