King Pelles rules over Gold Cup betting

4 July absentee stars might clash in Champs Cup.

King Pelles, who ran brilliantly to finish third in last weekend’s Hollywoodbets Durban July, has attracted most of the early betting money for the month-end’s World Pool Gold Cup at Greyville.

Opened up at 3.33 when Gold Cup entries were released on Monday, the five-year-old was trimmed to 2.50 within a day – and that was even before the gelding’s weight allocation had been announced following a post-July merit-rating adjustment.

The R1-million 3200m Gold Cup is still considered South Africa’s premier long-distance horse race though it has been downgraded over the past decade from Grade 1 to Grade 3 – reflecting global racing and thoroughbred breeding’s trend towards bloodline speed.

Trained by KwaZulu-Natal-based Gavin van Zyl, King Pelles won the Gold Cup in 2025 but was given specific speed preparation for the 2200m July, Most punters still saw him as a stamina horse though, likely lacking the finishing speed for the R10-million showpiece, and he started at 25-1.

Nonetheless, a choice pedigree and a smart tactical ride by Australian visitor Chad Schofield saw King Pelles perform very competively in the country’s most important race.

That speed training over the past few months can only be to his advantage as he reverts to his favourite stamping ground, so strong betting support is no surprise at all. Indeed, today’s 2.50 might be good value come Saturday 26 July.

Ahead Of The Facts, impressive winner of the 3000m Durban Gold Vase on the July card, has been chalked up at 3.33 for the Gold Cup and will have many supporters – and not only those climbing on the winning bandwagon of trainer Justin Snaith, still glorying in his sixth Durban July triumph.

Snaith was full of praise for the temperament of Ahead Of The Facts in remaining unphased by a very slow-run Vase – a personality trait that could be vital over a slightly longer trip and similar spoiling tactics.

Another former Gold Cup champ, 2024’s Master Redoute, finished a 0.50-length second to Ahead Of The Facts in the Gold Vase, so looks good value in the market at 6.25.

Entries and weights for the Grade 1 1800m Champions Cup – the principal supporting feature on the Gold Cup card – has an ante-post betting board that many racing aficionados would have wanted for the July – with Star Major, Eight On Eighteen, See It Again and The Real Prince at the top.

These four stars were withdrawn from this year’s July for various reasons, causing some fans to whinge quietly about the quality of the remaining field. But, of course, that’s racing.

The delayed showdown of titans will add huge excitement to a fixture that has always been one of the most popular of the winter season.

Supplementary entries for Gold Cup day features close on Monday 16 July and final declarations are on Thursday 26 July.

BETTING (8.7.2026)

Gold Cup (Grade 3) 3200m R1m:

2.50 King Pelles

3.03 Ahead Of The Facts

6.25 Shoot The Rapids, Native Ruler, Master Redoute

7.14 Magic Verse

8.33 Holding Thumbs

12.50 Johnny The Thief, Enflame

16.67 Vihaan’s Bomb

25.00 Continentalexpress

33.33 Future Pearl

40.00 Jazz Café

66.67 Chill In The Air

Champions Cup (Grade 1) 1800m R1.5m:

3.03 Star Major

3.33 Eight On Eighteen, See It Again

4.00 The Real Prince

8.33 Gladatorian

12.50 Legal Counsel

14.29 Mocha Blend

20.00 Zeitz, Dave The King, Pressonregardless

25.00 Malmesbury Missile

33.33 Main Defender