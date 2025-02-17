Lerena looks set for Vaal Classic double

Lerena looks to have the better rides than Zackey.

A good run from Craig Zackey has seen him extend his lead over Gavin Lerena on the jockeys’ log and at the time of writing Zackey had 147 winners with Lerna on 143. However, after a good weekend, current champion jockey Richard Fourie has cut down their lead and is sitting on 132 winners.

Both Lerena and Zackey will be in action at the Vaal on Tuesday and Lerena looks to have the better rides.

Racing is on the Classic track so all races from 1200m and upwards will be run around the turn. There are two mounts that stand out and bettors could cash in on both.

Lerena looks to be riding the best of Tony Peter’s three juveniles on show in Race 2, a Maiden Juvenile Plate over 1000m. Mister Wilson was always in the vanguard when fourth behind Read All About It, Bingo and Power Of Pearls on debut.

The placed runners all look likely to win soon and since he doesn’t meet a field full of strong form, Mister Wilson could be the first to frank the form line.

While it looks quite an open event on paper, on closer scrutiny Race 6, a MR 72 Handicap over 2400m, should also go Lerena’s way. His mount, Another Universe, has been brought along patiently by the Mike and Adam Azzie father-and-son combo, who are in solid form at present.

Another Universe, a son of Ideal World, should realise a much higher merit rating when fully matured. In six starts he has shown himself to be a useful stayer in the making. He does have a wide draw to overcome but that should not have too much impact on a race over this sort of distance, so Lerena should not be too bothered by his No 11 barrier position.

