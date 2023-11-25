Sport

Home » Sport

Trevor Cramer

By Trevor Cramer

Senior sports sub-editor

3 minute read

25 Nov 2023

07:30 am

Kevin ‘Two Guns’ Lerena aiming for WBC glory

"When that bell goes, two men will fight and that’s the bottom line," says one of SA's most popular boxers ahead of his battle with Senad Gashi.

Kevin Lerena and Senad Gashi

Senad Gashi and Kevin Lerena pose during their pre-fight medical and press conference ahead of the Double Down @ The Palace boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on Saturday. Picture: James Gradidge/Gallo Images

Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena insists he has not shelved his aspirations to still compete as a heavyweight.

Having already had a tilt and tested the water in the game’s most lucrative division, the popular southpaw’s focus moves into another sphere at Emperors Palace, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old South African (29-2-14 knockouts) faces the hard-hitting 33-year-old German-based Kosovan Senad Gashi (27-3, 26 kos) for the fledgling WBC bridgerweight title, headlining Golden Gloves’ “Double Down at the Palace” box ‘n dine offering.

Opening new doors

The bridgerweight class – sandwiched between cruiserweight and heavyweight – is presently only recognised by the WBC, but Lerena is looking beyond just annexing another championship belt to add to his collection.

“Once you win it opens up new doors to you,” he said. “Yes, there’s more money to be made in the heavies, but it’s all about opportunities. Wherever the fight is, I’ll fight,” Lerena boldly proclaimed.

Speaking of those “opportunities”, Lerena took on Britain’s Daniel Dubois for the WBA (Regular) World Heavyweight Title on 3 December last year in London and lost via a controversial third round technical knockout after having his opponent on the deck three times in the first round.

He then out-pointed former WBA (Regular) cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy in a WBC bridgerweight eliminator on home soil in May and gained a unanimous decision.

Gashi’s big punch

Lerena’s latest opponent Gashi, also a southpaw, but prone to switch-hitting, boasts a very high knockout ratio of 96%, which suggests he has a big punch.

“Obviously I have to respect that. But I’m ready. It’s nothing I’m not used to, it doesn’t make a difference. At the end of the day, when that bell goes, two men will fight and that’s the bottom line,” said Lerena.

Never lacking in confidence, Lerena remains a realist and has tasted defeat. “It’s boxing. Anything can happen. I know the highs and lows, so I leave no stone unturned. Confidence comes with hard work. If you have worked hard, you cannot doubt yourself.”

Judging by the “house full” signs that were already up at Emperors Palace a fortnight ago, there is no doubt Lerena still commands a massive following and he has no intention of letting his legion of fans down.

Read more on these topics

boxing kevin lerena

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly
News Outa and DA call for convictions as SIU releases damning report on SAA
Crime Suspected Varados gang leader Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown gunned down while leaving gym
South Africa WATCH: ‘I’ll show you flames’ – Mayor swears at resident over Facebook post about potholes

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe