Kevin ‘Two Guns’ Lerena aiming for WBC glory

"When that bell goes, two men will fight and that’s the bottom line," says one of SA's most popular boxers ahead of his battle with Senad Gashi.

Senad Gashi and Kevin Lerena pose during their pre-fight medical and press conference ahead of the Double Down @ The Palace boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on Saturday. Picture: James Gradidge/Gallo Images

Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena insists he has not shelved his aspirations to still compete as a heavyweight.

Having already had a tilt and tested the water in the game’s most lucrative division, the popular southpaw’s focus moves into another sphere at Emperors Palace, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old South African (29-2-14 knockouts) faces the hard-hitting 33-year-old German-based Kosovan Senad Gashi (27-3, 26 kos) for the fledgling WBC bridgerweight title, headlining Golden Gloves’ “Double Down at the Palace” box ‘n dine offering.

Opening new doors

The bridgerweight class – sandwiched between cruiserweight and heavyweight – is presently only recognised by the WBC, but Lerena is looking beyond just annexing another championship belt to add to his collection.

“Once you win it opens up new doors to you,” he said. “Yes, there’s more money to be made in the heavies, but it’s all about opportunities. Wherever the fight is, I’ll fight,” Lerena boldly proclaimed.

Speaking of those “opportunities”, Lerena took on Britain’s Daniel Dubois for the WBA (Regular) World Heavyweight Title on 3 December last year in London and lost via a controversial third round technical knockout after having his opponent on the deck three times in the first round.

He then out-pointed former WBA (Regular) cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy in a WBC bridgerweight eliminator on home soil in May and gained a unanimous decision.

Gashi’s big punch

Lerena’s latest opponent Gashi, also a southpaw, but prone to switch-hitting, boasts a very high knockout ratio of 96%, which suggests he has a big punch.

“Obviously I have to respect that. But I’m ready. It’s nothing I’m not used to, it doesn’t make a difference. At the end of the day, when that bell goes, two men will fight and that’s the bottom line,” said Lerena.

Never lacking in confidence, Lerena remains a realist and has tasted defeat. “It’s boxing. Anything can happen. I know the highs and lows, so I leave no stone unturned. Confidence comes with hard work. If you have worked hard, you cannot doubt yourself.”

Judging by the “house full” signs that were already up at Emperors Palace a fortnight ago, there is no doubt Lerena still commands a massive following and he has no intention of letting his legion of fans down.