Let’s hope fans fill cricket stadiums

Durban has struggled to fill the stands for Test cricket for a while now.

Judging by the poor attendance of spectators during the first three days of the first Test between the Proteas and Australia, the top two ranked teams in the world, you would have never guessed South African fans had been starved of Test cricket at home for 641 days.

Yes, you read that right. Prior to this Test match, the Proteas last hosted Test cricket at home against Pakistan in January 2025 – a year and nine months ago.

Yet, less than a third of the Kingsmead stadium was filled each day for three straight days in South Africa’s first Test of a busy season.

How disappointing.

Durban has struggled to fill the stands for Test cricket for a while now.

It led Cricket South Africa to move the popular Boxing Day Test from its traditional spot in Durban to Centurion a few years ago.

Only Newlands and SuperSport Park in Centurion get big crowds in for Test cricket, so why the poor attendance, especially for a team playing Test cricket at home for the first time since becoming world Test champions last year?

Is it due to a lack of interest in the longer format? Is it that people don’t have the money to pay for a day at the cricket? Is it the heat? Why bother hosting Test cricket at grounds that don’t attract spectators?

Let’s hope the fans rock up to the next Tests in Gqeberha and Cape Town.