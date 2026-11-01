Senzo Mchunu questions legality of police raid at his home – report

In court papers, the suspended police minister alleges that the warrant was obtained 'through misleading information'.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has reportedly filed an application in the Johannesburg High Court challenging a search warrant used to raid his residence in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Members of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit executed a search and seizure warrant granted by the Johannesburg High Court in September.

During the raid, they seized electronic devices.

“The search and seizure is a normal Investigative process in which police convince the court to grant them the warrant to search and seize particular items as mentioned in the application for the warrant,” said Colonel Robert Netshiunda at the time.

“This is part of an ongoing police investigation into cases of defeating the ends of justice and fraud, among other charges, which were opened in 2025 at Durban Central police station.”

Mchunu’s spokesperson, Sthembiso Mshengu, confirmed that the officers seized cellphones with specific IMEI numbers.

“As a law-abiding citizen and in the presence of his attorney, minister Mchunu handed over the handset in line with the directive of the court,” Mshengu said.

Mchunu’s High Court challenge

Sunday Times reports that Mchunu filed the application on Tuesday, 27 October. In it, he asks the court to set aside the search warrant it issued in September.

He alleges that the warrant was obtained “through misleading information”. He argues that “the affidavit in support of it does not place facts showing the existence of a reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed.”

This is not the first search and seizure operation that Mchunu has challenged.

In October 2025, he sent legal letters to the police after they attempted a raid at his home.

“Our client seeks an undertaking from you and your members that you will cease and desist your campaign of intimidation and defamation against him. In the circumstances, we are instructed to demand, as we hereby do, that you furnish us with the copy of the search and seizure warrant in order to challenge its validity in a competent forum,” read the letter from Mchunu’s lawyer, Sandile July of Werkmans Attorneys.

The police’s attempt to search Mchunu’s home came on the same day they raided the residence of deputy national police commissioner for crime detection, Shadrack Sibiya. Mchunu’s chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde also said between 15 and 20 officers arrived at his home.

Nkabinde’s lawyers said they were able to confirm that Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola had sent the unit to execute a search and seizure warrant for mobile phones and laptops that may contain evidence.

Allegations against Mchunu

On 13 July 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the Madlanga commission. This followed allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about a sophisticated criminal syndicate that has allegedly infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system.

During his July 2025 media briefing, Mkhwanazi said an investigation with the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit unmasked a syndicate which involves politicians, law enforcement, metro police, correctional services, prosecutors, the judiciary, and is controlled by drug cartels as well as businesspeople.

He singled out Mchunu for allegedly disbanding the PKTT to protect criminals. Mchunu denied the allegations.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola, former police minister Bheki Cele and other police officials all testified at the Madlanga commission that Mchunu was in no position to disband the PKTT alone.

Mchunu has since been placed on special leave, while the acting police minister, Firoz Cachalia, continues the work.

-Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell