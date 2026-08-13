‘He can be a great addition,’ says Shukri Conrad about Marco Jansen’s twin, Duan

A number of young up and coming players are set to get a chance to impress for the Proteas against Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Duan Jansen, the twin brother of Marco Jansen, is set to get a golden opportunity to prove his worth when he gets a chance to make his Proteas debut during the T20 International Tri Series against Zimbabwe and Namibia in Windhoek in a couple of weeks’ time.

Duan has had to live in the shadow of his superstar twin Marco for most of his career, but will now be looking to take his chance with both hands to prove he belongs on the biggest stage as well.

Marco made his Proteas debut as a 21-year-old back in 2021 and has since made a combined 83 appearances across all formats for the national side, and Duan will now likely make his bow at the age of 26.

Top domestic season

A top domestic season for his franchise, the Titans, brought Duan into the Proteas frame, with it culminating in a man-of-the-match performance against the Lions to lead his team to the CSA One Day Cup title at the end of March.

“We are constantly looking at the guys that are doing well at domestic level. Especially when it comes to building a base of all-rounders, because I think the more quality all-rounders we have at our disposal have the better,” explained Proteas coach Shukri Conrad about Duan’s call-up.

“Duan did particularly well across all formats. The one thing that stood out for me was watching that final against the Lions, and how he managed quite a tricky period with the bat especially. We know that he often operates in the shadow of his twin brother, but he’s still got all the ingredients to become a quality all-rounder.

“The broader we can make that base in terms of all-rounders the better, and if Duan can do half of some of the things his twin brother has done, then I think he will be a wonderful addition to our squad.

“He’s more than just a left arm seamer. I think at domestic level he is a genuine all-rounder and hopefully he can step up to the international fold as well.”

Another brother

Duan isn’t the only brother hoping to step out of the shadows, as Corbin Bosch’s younger sibling, Eathan, is the other uncapped player in the Proteas squad, and he will also be eager to make his mark when he gets the chance.

Another up and coming youngster who will be keen to make and impact is Jordan Hermann, who made his Proteas debut in a T20I against the Black Caps in New Zealand earlier this year, but got injured in the opening game of tour and was unable to show what he can do.

“Jordan was with us in New Zealand but unfortunately got injured in the first game in Mount Manganui. He’s done particularly well domestically and at SA20 level. He has put his name up in lights and is a player we strongly consider in all formats,” said Conrad.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity for someone like Jordan to showcase what he is about. So the more caps we can get into our younger players, before they step up into a big series, the better.

“I say this with utmost respect to Zimbabwe and Namibia. But it is always nice for a player to have 10 or 12 caps behind their name before taking that big step up. I think Jordan has a bright future across all formats and I think this is the first step in that direction.”