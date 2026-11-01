Gauteng checks unclaimed bodies at mortuaries for links to GBVF cases

Lesufi said the exercise aims to establish whether any of the unclaimed bodies are linked to the cases currently under investigation.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province has embarked on a process to check all unclaimed bodies of women at mortuaries across the province as part of the investigation into Kempton Park murders.

This comes as the province continues its investigations into femicide cases following the discovery of women’s bodies in Kempton Park in September and October.

Lesufi said the exercise aims to establish whether any of the unclaimed bodies are linked to the cases currently under investigation.

An identification task team has been established to conduct a digital fingerprint audit of unidentified women and children.

Kempton Park kidnappings

According to the latest crime statistics, Kempton Park recorded 76 kidnapping cases between April and June 2026, compared with 48 during the same period in 2025, an increase of 58.3%. This makes Kempton Park the precinct with the highest number of kidnapping cases in Gauteng during the quarter.

Gauteng recorded 2 367 kidnapping cases between April and June 2026. This is more than half of the 4 638 cases recorded nationally during the quarter.

On Sunday, Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Policing in Gauteng, Major-General Fred Kekana, provided an update on the cases of the discovery of the women in and around Kempton Park.

In the murder case of Elizabeth Tsontso Moselakgomo, police have arrested three, but “that’s not all”, said Kekana.

“The investigation on that specific one is still ongoing to ensure that everybody who’s involved in that specific case is brought to book.”

Wedela shooting

In September, police launched a manhunt for eight unidentified armed men following a deadly shooting at a tavern in Extension 3, Wedela, West Rand District.

It is alleged that patrons were drinking inside and outside the tavern when the suspects arrived and opened fire on those outside. The suspects then entered the tavern and continued shooting at patrons inside. The suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols.

They allegedly searched some patrons and took their cellphones before fleeing the scene in two unidentified motor vehicles. Two vehicles were also set alight during the incident.

A total of 18 people were shot and killed during the incident, and 15 other victims sustained gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, Kekana said the investigation is at an advanced stage.

“I can tell and indicate that we have positive links, and our investigators are just following our legal processes to close certain holes and ensure that, before we pounce or make pronouncements of arrest after a successful legal process is put in place, we are confident that they will be resolved very soon,” said Kekana.