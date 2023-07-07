New Bok lock Jean Kleyn: ‘I was shocked when Rassie rang me’

By Ross Roche

When the Springboks named their squad for the Rugby Championship last month it was a big surprise to many when Munster lock Jean Kleyn was named in what was at that time a 41-man squad.

Kleyn, although born and bred in Johannesburg, is an Irish international that played five times for his adopted country at the 2019 World Cup, but is now set to become a dual international when he makes his Bok debut against the Wallabies on Saturday.

During a press conference earlier this week, Kleyn was asked if he was aware of the change to World Rugby’s eligibility rules that made it possible for him to represent the country of his birth, with him admitting he was, but that he was extremely surprised to get the call-up.

“I was aware of it because a lot of my mates had said why don’t I declare (availability for the Boks). But my stance was always that I wasn’t going to throw my name into the hat. I was never going to initiate it because I felt like I had made my choice,” explained Kleyn.

“I wasn’t expecting a call from Rassie and I was as shocked as the rest of the world was when he rang me. So I knew of the rule, but I was never planning on saying, ‘listen Rassie pick me’. I think when it (the chance) came by I just couldn’t say no.”

RG Snyman

What has helped Kleyn settle into the Bok environment quickly has been having his good friend and Munster team mate RG Snyman also in the squad.

It is the first time Snyman has been in the Bok mix in a while, due to a horror run of injuries, and he should make his fairytale return off the bench in the match against Australia and could partner up with Kleyn during the second half.

“It is incredible. RG and I have been friends since he arrived at Munster and I don’t think there is anyone who doesn’t consider RG as a mate. He’s just one of the most likeable guys in the world,” said Kleyn.

“It’s been really good to have him here. I’ve been able to use him as a little bit of a crutch to get me up to date with all of the new systems and stuff.

“It’s been fantastic and if things do work out that we can play together on Saturday in the green and gold all the better. It will be a great opportunity for us and a nice memory to create.”

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika

Kleyn was humorously asked if he still remembered the national anthem and if he would be able to sing it before the game, while he was also asked if he had any hopes to make the Bok World Cup squad.

“I don’t think you can ever forget Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. If you have sung it every Monday of your life for 13 years in school, so I definitely haven’t forgotten it,” laughed Kleyn.

“I don’t have any expectations. I am just happy to be here. This wasn’t something that I planned or had massive designs to accomplish over the last few years.

“For me I am still in a bit of a whirlwind position where I was never expecting to be here, so now that I am I am delighted and just want to contribute. I want to give as much as I can.

“If it happens that I end up in the World Cup squad that would be fantastic. If not it would still be fantastic if I am able to contribute to South Africa and the Springboks. I would still be happy with my choice.”