Midmar Mile tragedy: Swimmer dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Organisers of the Midmar Mile have expressed their sadness and condolences to the family and friends of a 63-year-old woman who died during the event.

According to the organisers, the female participant experienced medical distress while taking part in the event on Saturday.

Cardiac arrest

The organisers said a fellow swimmer and rescue and safety personnel stationed at the dam responded immediately when the swimmer showed signs of difficulty in the water.

“She was found to be in full cardiac arrest, and the rescue team initiated CPR. She was then taken to shore and handed over to ER24 medics and doctors, who continued with resuscitation efforts.

“Unfortunately, she remained in cardiac arrest despite on-scene efforts and was transported to Life Hilton Hospital, where resuscitation had to eventually be terminated,” they said.

Safety

Event organisers added that the safety of participants remains their top priority and confirmed that all emergency protocols were activated immediately in line with its comprehensive water safety and medical response plans.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further personal details have been released. The entire aQuellé Midmar Mile community stands in support of all those affected during this extremely difficult time,” they said.

Midmar Mile

The Midmar Mile is the world’s largest open-water swimming event, held annually in February at the Midmar Dam north of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

The 53rd edition took place from 5–8 February 2026.

Teens body recovered

Meanwhile, the body of a 14-year-old boy has been recovered following a drowning incident at Begasdorp Mine View in Limpopo.

The grim discovery was made in the Mopani District on Wednesday, 04 February, at about 3pm.

According to reports, the teenager was swimming with friends in a water-filled excavation when he drowned.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the excavation was allegedly dug by illegal miners and later filled with rainwater.

