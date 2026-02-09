At least 20 people including school children injured in KZN bus crash

The road has been closed off to traffic.

At least 20 people, including children, have been injured in a bus accident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It’s understood that the accident occurred on Annet Drive in the Reservoir Hills area west of Durban on Monday morning.

Bus accident

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said officials were on the scene of the accident.

“ALS Paramedics is currently on the scene of a bus that is overturned, coming to rest on its side, where multiple casualties, including multiple children on the way to school, have been injured. Approximately 15 to 20 people, including children, have been injured in this collision.”

Road closed

Jamieson said the road has been closed off to traffic.

“The entire roadway is closed and will be closed for some time. Once emergency personnel treat and transport the injured to the hospital, the recovery operation will start.

“I’d advise motorists to avoid this area at all costs. Multiple ALS Paramedics and ambulances are in attendance, attending to the injured. Saps and Metro Police are in attendance, and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

Taxi crash

Last month, 11 people were killed during a crash on the R102, near Lotus Park in Isipingo, south of Durban.

Eight other people sustained critical injuries from the incident and were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

Murder charges

KZN Transport MEC Sibiniso Duma visited the scene as the bodies of the passengers lay waiting to be collected.

Duma said the accident was a “painful moment” for the province.

He called for the drivers of a taxi and truck involved in a crash that resulted in the death of several people to be charged with multiple murders.

Not roadworthy

Duma revealed that the truck had worn-out tyres.

“It is illegal to be driving with worn tyres. Owners of the truck must face consequences for only focusing on maximising profit and not ensuring the roadworthiness of the truck.

“The PrDP for the taxi driver expired in 2023. The taxi was overloaded with between 17 and 18 passengers,” Duma said.

Witnesses say the truck jack-knifed, with at least one school-going child killed in the accident.

