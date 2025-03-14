‘Confidence isn’t just about winning fights’ says Dricus du Plessis after becoming face of fragrance

Du Plessis will use this as an opportunity to grow his ever-expanding net worth.

On Thursday evening, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis was announced as the face of Curve Fragrances which is owned by Elizabeth Arden.

“Confidence isn’t just about winning fights—it’s about how you carry yourself through every challenge life throws,” said Du Plessis.

The partnership is for its fragrance portfolio in South Africa.

As the first South African to win a UFC middleweight championship title, the fragrance said Du Plessis embodies Curve’s bold and confident spirit, living life on his own terms and pushing boundaries.

“His journey from rising through the ranks to becoming South Africa’s first UFC middleweight champion reflects sheer determination, discipline, and an unbreakable mindset,” said Maggie Wang, Head of Marketing, Elizabeth Arden & CDH Fragrances.

“He is an athlete who doesn’t just fight battles in the Octagon but also challenges the limits of what’s possible, making him a natural fit for Curve Fragrances,” said Henry Shuttleworth, Managing Director of Revlon Group South Africa.

Du Plessis laughing to the bank

This partnership with the fragrance is another opportunity for the fighter to grow his ever-expanding net worth.

According to givemesport.com, Du Plessis is said to have walked away with a handsome deposit of $3 342 000 (R62 million) after defending his title against US fighter Sean Strickland earlier this year.

In 2024, Du Plessis made around R37.5 million when he forced Israel Adesanya into submission in the fourth round to win their fight.

Contenders on the horizon

Du Plessis’ rise in UFC has inevitably made him a target for fighters eyeing the middleweight championship belt he currently holds.

According to British sports streaming platform DAZN, second ranked Nassourdine Imavov is most likely next in line just according to the UFC rankings.

But, after his last win, Du Plessis said Khamzat Chimaev was next. “I want Khamzat next,” said the South African.

Coming off a huge win over former champion Adesanya, Alex Pereira is also seen as a prospective challenger to Du Plessis.

