Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Dricus Du Plessis fires cannon at Voortrekker Monument

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

31 Mar 2025

09:00 am

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis fired a cannon at the Voortrekker Monument in a demonstration against poor service delivery.

Dricus Du Plessis

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis fires the cannon “Susanna”, 29 March 2025, at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, in protest against unreliable power supply, cable theft and poor service delivery. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dricus Du Plessis
UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis is seen at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, 29 March 2025, before firing the cannon “Susanna” in protest against unreliable power supply, cable theft and poor service delivery. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dricus Du Plessis
UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis speaks. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Voortrekker Monument
Characters “Oom Paul” and “Tannie Gezina” are seen 29 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Voortrekker Monument
Visitors to the Voortrekker Monument pose next to cannon “Susanna”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dricus Du Plessis
UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis, right, signs the shirt of young fan Neil Opperman, 29 March 2025, while Marthinus Myburg looks on. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dricus Du Plessis
UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis, right, poses for a photograph with young fans (from left) Nathan Dutoit, Marthinus Myburg and Neil Opperman. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dricus Du Plessis
UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis, right, poses for a photograph with young fan Zachary Katzenellenbogen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
voortrekker monument
A general view of the Voortrekker Monument. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
voortrekker monument
A tour guide is seen at the Voortrekker Monument. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
voortrekker monument
A general view of the Voortrekker Monument. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
voortrekker monument
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
voortrekker monument
A young visitor to the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria inspects a relief. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
voortrekker monument
Visitors are seen at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, 29 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
voortrekker monument
A staff member is seen at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, 29 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
voortrekker monument
A view of the cenotaph, with the words “Ons vir jou Suid Afrika”, is seen at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, 29 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

PICTURES: Award winning images from the Nature Photography Contest

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Dricus Du Plessis gallery photography pictures

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime R600K disappears from stokvel’s bank account
South Africa Kubayi slams fake WhatsApp calling for prosecution of Mashatile
South Africa WATCH: Mbeki criticises Rasool over Trump remarks
News ‘SA needs a wake-up call before it’s too late’: Urgent action needed to address water crisis
News WATCH: ‘I will sue the state’ — Kwinana shouts as drama unfolds in court

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp