PICTURES: Dricus Du Plessis fires cannon at Voortrekker Monument

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis fired a cannon at the Voortrekker Monument in a demonstration against poor service delivery.

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis fires the cannon “Susanna”, 29 March 2025, at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, in protest against unreliable power supply, cable theft and poor service delivery. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis is seen at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, 29 March 2025, before firing the cannon “Susanna” in protest against unreliable power supply, cable theft and poor service delivery. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis speaks. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Characters “Oom Paul” and “Tannie Gezina” are seen 29 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Visitors to the Voortrekker Monument pose next to cannon “Susanna”. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis, right, signs the shirt of young fan Neil Opperman, 29 March 2025, while Marthinus Myburg looks on. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis, right, poses for a photograph with young fans (from left) Nathan Dutoit, Marthinus Myburg and Neil Opperman. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis, right, poses for a photograph with young fan Zachary Katzenellenbogen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A general view of the Voortrekker Monument. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A tour guide is seen at the Voortrekker Monument. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A general view of the Voortrekker Monument. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A young visitor to the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria inspects a relief. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Visitors are seen at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, 29 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A staff member is seen at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, 29 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A view of the cenotaph, with the words “Ons vir jou Suid Afrika”, is seen at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, 29 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen PICTURES: Award winning images from the Nature Photography Contest