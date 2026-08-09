OPINION: SA needs to play its role in southern Africa’s development

The Namibia and Botswana netball teams are the latest international sides to participate in a South African domestic championship.

It might seem a little strange to see international teams competing at South African championships.

However, it’s important that SA plays a role by assisting with development in Southern African sport.

At the Spar National Netball Championships in Cape Town this week, Botswana and Namibia are participating in the senior A division, which is something we’ve also seen in cricket, with Zimbabwean and Namibian sides competing at our domestic tournaments over the years.

It might seem a little pointless in terms of the netball tournament because neither team will be included in the points table and they are not eligible for medals.

However, Malawi and Uganda are the only African teams that have ever really been able to compete against the Proteas, and for the general standard of netball in the region to be improved, South Africa needs to lead the way as the powerhouse side on the continent.

Last year, South Africa played a men’s cricket Test series in Zimbabwe, and next month the Proteas women’s cricket team will be touring Zimbabwe. A couple of months ago, the SA A rugby team played a game against Zimbabwe.

These tours and matches are crucial for the growth and development of sport in Southern Africa, and with our country dominating the region in most codes, we need more of this.

Giving our neighbours a boost

Outside of African Championships, most of our national teams tend to focus on games and series against sides from other continents, and this is obviously important for us to be able to raise our own standards in order to be globally competitive.

But if our neighbours are showing interest in sport by trying to invest and improve, then it’s our duty to assist them where we can.

Even if they were officially playing at the domestic netball showpiece this week, Botswana and Namibia would probably not be competitive enough to challenge for the title.

But by facing some of SA’s best players, their squads (and coaches) will gain valuable experience which they can take home in an attempt to grow the game in their own countries.

And even some of South Africa’s younger players can get some value out of playing against international teams, many of them for the first time in their careers.

So we won’t be watching too closely at the results, but by having other Southern African countries in Cape Town this week, there is a lot to gain.