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Former champions Tshwane gain momentum at national netball champs

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

8 August 2026

08:10 pm

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Tshwane are one point ahead of Mangaung in the senior A division standings.

Jade Atkins

Jade Atkins (right) in action for Tshwane during a match against Cape Town at the National Netball Championships. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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Tshwane were the only unbeaten team remaining at the Spar National Netball Championships in Cape Town on Saturday, as they set their sights on reclaiming the SA title they last won six years ago.

The Gauteng North district side defeated hosts Cape Town 59-52 in their only official match on the third day of competition at the domestic spectacle.

Later in the day, Tshwane also beat the Namibia international squad 54-50 in a friendly game.

While games against the international teams – Namibia and Botswana – did not count towards the points table, Tshwane had won all four of their official fixtures thus far, with one day of round-robin games remaining ahead of the play-offs.

On eight points, they were one point ahead of Mangaung who were lying second in the senior A division on seven points.

Cape Town were sitting in third place on six points and defending champions Johannesburg were fourth with five points, followed by Dr Kenneth Kaunda (four points), Nelson Mandela Bay and Ethekwini (two points each).

At the bottom of the table, Alfred Nzo were the only side without a point after being handed four defeats.

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