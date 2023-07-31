It’s not over, says Msomi, as Proteas face battle to reach medal playoffs

By Wesley Botton

Despite their latest defeat placing them in a tough position in their quest for a place in the semi-finals, Proteas captain Bongi Msomi believes the host team can fight back at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

While they beat Wales and Sri Lanka in the opening round of the quadrennial tournament, the SA side lost 67-49 in a crucial fixture against Jamaica on Sunday night.

This left the Proteas potentially needing to win all three of their matches in the second round, which includes challenging matches against defending champions New Zealand and a gutsy Uganda squad.

Should they lose again before the playoffs, they might not progress to the semi-finals.

‘A lesson’

“There were a few patches where we could have been better (against Jamaica)… but I think this is a lesson,” Msomi said.

“The World Cup doesn’t stop today. Yes, there are a couple of tough games that we are going to come up against, but if we can put together some of the great performances we had today, I think we can look forward to what’s next.”

The Proteas will face Trinidad and Tobago at 6pm on Sunday in their first match of the second round.

