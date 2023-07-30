Proteas medal hopes dented by Jamaica at Netball World Cup

By Wesley Botton

While they remained in the hunt for the first half of the game, the wheels came off for the Proteas in the second half last night, as they were handed a crushing 67-49 defeat by Jamaica in their last match of the opening round at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

The home side had already qualified for the second round by beating Wales and Sri Lanka in Pool C clashes earlier in the week, booking their place in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

With all sides carrying their results into the next round, however, the SA team lost crucial points against a Jamaican side who are just one place higher than the Proteas in the world rankings.

Though they put up a fight against the Sunshine Girls in the early stages, and again at the end of the fixture, the Proteas were ultimately outclassed.

Proteas head coach Norma Plummer continued to mix things up in terms of team selection, in an attempt to keep their opponents on their toes, but it was not enough to hold off a quality Jamaican outfit.

The hosts stayed in touch throughout the first half, but their opposition were just a step ahead, gradually stretching the gap.

A four-point advantage at the end of the first quarter was extended to six points at half-time, but despite being within reach, the pressure continued to build on the SA team in front of their home crowd.

Losing ground

And when they returned to the court for the third quarter, the Sunshine Girls ran rampant, completely dominating in every aspect.

South Africa did hit back in the final period, but it was too little too late as they left themselves with too much to do, eventually falling in a crucial fixture which could shut the door on their medal chances.

Meanwhile, there were no major surprises elsewhere in the opening round of the World Cup, with the top three teams in the world – Australia, New Zealand and England – all finishing top of their pools.

The top three sides in each group will now progress to the second round of the tournament, starting today, with the teams being split into two groups of six.

