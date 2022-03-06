Cheetahs coach reveals goal was to put 50 on Lions — and they did

Ross Roche

The Currie Cup stayed true to form over the weekend as the top three teams all secured comfortable wins, with the Cheetahs and Bulls racking up huge scores over the Lions and Griquas respectively, while the Sharks put the boot into the Pumas.

The Cheetahs made the biggest statement of the weekend as they absolutely thrashed the hapless Lions 66-14 to move to the top of the Currie Cup standings.

They sit level on points with the Sharks, however have moved ahead on points difference and a mouth-watering clash between the only two unbeaten teams so far is in the offering later this month.

In the match the Cheetahs were brutal as they powered to a 38-7 lead at the break before continuing to dominate in the second half as they ran in 10 tries to the Lions’ two.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie was surprised by the ease of the win, but admitted that they had been targeting a big result.

“We expected a really tough game. They had a few URC players that were on the bench last week in the starting line up and we knew that they were desperate in the Currie Cup having not won a game yet this year,” said Fourie.

“But our mindset was 100% right for this game and we challenged ourselves. We said during the week that we wanted to score 50 points and we knew what the process was to do that and the guys stuck to it so I was really proud of the performance.”

The Bulls also picked up an impressive bonus point win as they powered to a 53-27 win over the Griquas in Kimberley.

The home side was expected to give the visitors a run for their money, however, with the Bulls stacking their side with URC players they showed their class in a thumping second half showing after going into the halftime break with a 22-15 lead.

In the Sharks match against the Pumas it was a kicking masterclass from flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain that led them to a comfortable 24-10 win in Mbombela.

Chamberlain was on target with all eight of his shots at goal to claim all of the points for the visitors, with him knocking over four in each half, as the Pumas discipline let them down after being well in the match at halftime with the score 12-10.