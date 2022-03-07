Erasmus says it would be ‘awesome’ for Boks to play in Six Nations

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Despite Six Nations bosses saying there will be no changes to the competition format, South Africa’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, is keen on the Springboks joining the famous northern hemisphere competition.

In the second part of Erasmus’ interview with Britain’s Daily Mail, the former Bok head coach and now director of rugby discusses his hopes of the world champions playing at venues like Murrayfield, Twickenham, and the Aviva.

“I’ve always been a massive fan of the Six Nations,” he tells the Mail.

“I love the atmospheres and their rich tradition of singing.

“Speaking from the South African side of the fence, I’d love to see the Springboks in the Six Nations. The style of play, the travel, and the time zones would all suit South Africa.

“You could fly in overnight on Thursday, play on a Saturday and fly back on Sunday. It would be easy. When we go to Australia or New Zealand, you wake up at 2am and don’t know what day it is.”

Erasmus goes on to say that his thoughts of the Boks joining the Six Nations are only “hypothetical” at this stage, with the national team signed on to play in the Rugby Championship until 2025.

“Just please don’t mistake this for me saying the Rugby Championship is bad. I love New Zealand, I love Australia and I love Argentina. Gus Pichot is a legend.

“But right now, speaking as a South African, I think joining the Six Nations would be awesome.”

Regarding the tradition of the northern hemisphere competition being comprised of six teams, Erasmus says, “Traditionally the Six Nations was five teams. If the six countries say that it would not benefit them then that’s cool, we carry on as we are.”

Erasmus also touches on his future, and a potential role with World Rugby and even the England team.

He also speaks about the challenges facing the game and the difficulties referees face every time they step onto the field.

