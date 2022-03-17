Stormers star Evan Roos tipped as future Springbok

Ross Roche

Rising Stormers star Evan Roos continues to receive plaudits for impressing in every game he plays, having enjoyed another top performance against Zebre last week, which he will hope to take into this weekend’s match against Cardiff.

The powerful 22-year-old loose forward had a fantastic 2021 campaign and was tipped to possibly make the Springbok squad for their end-of-year tour, and once again he is in the frame, having carried that form into 2022.

Roos, however, is not focused on that and is just looking to keep improving on his game week in and week out.

ALSO READ: WP, Stormers lock Meihuizen forced to quit rugby at 24

“When it comes to the Boks I don’t think or look too far ahead, I am just taking things as they come,” admitted Roos.

“I still need to work on my set pieces, especially my lineouts as I want to be more of an option in the lineout. I also need to work on my poaching and become a master poacher like Steven (Kitshoff) and Deon (Fourie).

“So I am spoilt for choice actually, and I just need to be a sponge and take in everything from those two, I think those are the things that I can work on.”

Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani believes Roos just needs to keep his head down and keep working hard and he will eventually make it onto the international scene.

Stormers loose forward Evan Roos in action against Zebre during their URC match last week. Picture: Gallo Images

“I think the big focus is that we want Evan to improve every week and we want him to put himself in the best position possible to make the Springboks,” said Hlungwani.

“So our mindset is to keep working hard, keep improving and then that opportunity will eventually come. Whether it is supposed to happen now or in a couple of months time, it is highly dependent on the amount of work he puts in.”

Looking ahead to the Cardiff match, Hlungwani is expecting a very physical battle at the set piece after reviewing the footage of the Lions v Cardiff match played last week.

“One thing Cardiff showed is that they are a team that doesn’t stop and doesn’t give up. I thought at a stage that the Lions were going to put them away but they just kept coming,” said Hlungwani.

“I thought they stopped the maul well and stood up to the Lions scrum, which is probably in the top three in the competition, and Cardiff punched above their weight to contend.

“So I think the set piece was one of the big learnings that we are taking out of that game and we know we are coming up against a side that is willing to go toe-to-toe with us physically. We are preparing hard to get the upper hand there.”