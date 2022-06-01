La Rochelle victory an inspiration for Sharks ahead of Bulls battle — Du Toit

Ken Borland

The Sharks are happy to cede the favourites’ tag to the Bulls for their United Rugby Championship quarterfinal at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, but there is no doubt they see the match as a golden opportunity to make their mark in Europe by reaching the semi-finals and probably taking on Champions Cup runners-up Leinster.

The Champions Cup final last weekend was a thrilling affair with La Rochelle edging Leinster 24-21 in Marseille, the French club lifting the trophy thanks to a 79th-minute try. The exciting conclusion was then overshadowed by the extraordinary celebrations in the seaport city on the Atlantic coast.

Those celebrations were seen by the Sharks and gave a taste of the passion they will encounter when they play in the Champions Cup next season.

“That trophy tour by La Rochelle was unbelievable and we know how much hard work goes into winning a competition like that,” Sharks captain Thomas du Toit said on Tuesday.

“There is an expectation from the players that that’s where we want to be competing and we have definitely put ourselves in a position to do that.

“We recognise that the Bulls are probably favourites on Saturday, but that also puts a target on their backs. The Bulls have really got into their stride lately, but we are bettering ourselves every week.

“We’ve had a few hiccups, but we are really going forward now. We have a certain level of confidence going there, yes, altitude makes a difference, but we overcame that last time there,” Du Toit said.

Sharks a couple of points away from top-3

Having struggled to handle the Bulls in the early days of Jake White’s tenure, the Sharks now have two successive wins against their great rivals under their belts. Du Toit and his men were just a couple of points away from finishing in the top three and securing home ground privileges for themselves, but they have embraced the challenges of playing away from home.

“Our best option was playing at home, but next best is staying in South Africa,” Du Toit said. “It’s still going to be a difficult task at Loftus, we’re not underestimating anything.

“Subconsciously, things definitely change when it’s knockout rugby and you’re lying to yourself if you say there is not an extra level of pressure. But it’s good to have, to know it’s do-or-die.

“Normally this squad, when it has its backs against the ropes, knows the only way is to fight our way out. It’s good pressure, we live for it, it’s more exciting to have this different pressure. Embracing it makes it easier to handle.

“We expect the Bulls to have one or two variations at their mauls and lineouts and they’ll be aiming for a stable base at the scrum. They have put some new arrows in their quiver and are not one-dimensional,” Du Toit warned.