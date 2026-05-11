Bulls confirm signing of Curwin Bosch and Thaakir Abrahams

A number of other players have also joined the Pretoria team, among them former Bulls man and Junior Boks captain Hanro Liebenberg.

The Bulls have confirmed the signing of several high-profile players ahead of next season, while a number of junior stars have also put pen to paper in Pretoria.

The headline acquisition, according to the Bulls, is former Springbok flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who joins from Brive in France on a three-year deal starting in July.

Bosch, who previously played for the Sharks in South Africa, will strengthen the Bulls’ flyhalf and fullback stocks.

Another former Sharks man, wing Thaakir Abrahams, who has spent the last few years playing for Munster in Ireland, will also return to South Africa and the Bulls.

Rising backline star, Luan Giliomee, only 19 but already a United Rugby Championship performer for the Sharks, is also on his way to Loftus. He, like Bosch, is comfortable at 10 and 15.

Further strengthening the back three is former Junior Bok and Paarl Boys fullback star Hakeem Kunene, alongside the arrival of wing Dylan Maart (via Griquas) and Pumas outside centre Sango Xamlashe, both of whom will join the squad following the conclusion of the Currie Cup.

Then, the Bulls have also signed 132kg Maritzburg College prop Mawande Ndanda, while former Bulls captain and Junior Boks leader, Hanro Liebenberg, will return to Pretoria ahead of the 2026/27 season on a three-year deal.

“We have been very deliberate in our recruitment process, identifying specific areas where we felt we needed to bolster our depth and experience,” said Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone.

“Bringing in players of this calibre, ranging from proven match-winners to the most exciting young talent in the country, is a clear statement of our intent. We are building a squad capable of sustained success in both the URC and Europe, and we are thrilled to welcome these men to the Loftus family.”

Additionally, junior to senior extensions were granted to Jean Erasmus (tighthead – three years), Heinrich Theron (lock – three years), JJ Theron (loose forward – two years), Pieter van der Merwe (centre – three years), and Demetri Erasmus (centre – three years).