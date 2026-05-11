Sports roundup: URC, football leagues heading for thrilling conclusions

Also, the Junior Boks bagged the U20 Rugby Championship title.

The United Rugby Championship’s final round robin weekend is upon us, with several teams jockeying for position, in the premier football leagues locally and in England it’s going down to the wire, while there’s been plenty more happening to keep sports fans fully entertained.

The Junior Springboks were also victorious at the weekend, while local rising star golfer Yurav Premlall won in impressive fashion in Barcelona for his first DP World Tour title.

The Bulls have made a number of signings for next season while the announcement of the Proteas women’s squad for the T20 World Cup next month has been postponed for some unknown reason.

There’s never a dull moment in sport.

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