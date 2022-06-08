Rassie Erasmus back on Twitter after account hack

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is back on Twitter and ready to entertain his fans with insight, wisdom and comment ahead of the Springboks’ international season.

This, after Erasmus’ Twitter account was allegedly hacked over the weekend, and a pornographic video clip retweeted by his handle.

Erasmus moved swiftly on Saturday morning to apologise to his followers for the hack.

“Sorry guys about the inappropriate tweets!! The handle has been hacked!!”

Sorry guys about that inapropriate tweets!! The handle has been hacked!! Reallly sorry about that!! I am trying to sort it out !!! Rassie— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 4, 2022

Later on Saturday, hours after the inappropriate tweet had been sent out, Erasmus said: “Guys and ladies thanks for the advice to undo the retweet!! It is deleted on my account, but I did not retweet it!! The moment I delete it pops up again somewhere else! Appreciate the concern.”

Then, on Tuesday evening, Erasmus tweeted that his account had been sorted out. “Lekka,” he said.

The last 4 days was not exactly what I had in mind ???? but thanks to @AdDynamo and @LarinaGlorioso for helping me regain control of my Twitter account! Lekka!!! pic.twitter.com/sYJ47VreUD— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 7, 2022

Erasmus and Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber are currently in a training camp with 17 selected players ahead of the three-Test series with Wales next month.

More players are expected to join the group from next week once their teams complete their commitments in the URC and English and French rugby competitions.