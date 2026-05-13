OPINION: Can Curwin Bosch revive his career with the Bulls?

Curwin Bosch will be back in South Africa and in blue following his signing with the Bulls, where he will attempt to resurrect his career.

Among a slew of signings, the Bulls announced on Monday the surprise return to the country of former Sharks and Springbok flyhalf Curwin Bosch after two years playing in the French second division.

It begs the question: Can he revive his career with the Pretoria side and get himself back into Bok contention?

Bosch was a schoolboy prodigy. He matriculated from Bok captain Siya Kolisi’s alma mater, Grey High School, where his performances at provincial level, for Eastern Province, particularly in the U18 Craven Week, inspired high hopes for his future.

He moved to the Sharks straight out of school, and in his first year at the union, at just 19-years-old, made his senior debut in a Super Rugby match against the Cheetahs in July 2016.

Bosch fast became a regular starter for the Durban franchise, and was soon drafted into the Bok fold, where he made his debut as a 20-year-old, off the bench in a Rugby Championship match against Argentina in his home town Gqeberha in 2017.

He was an unused sub in the Boks’ next match against the same opponents in Salta, Argentina, but then made only one more appearance for the national side, in a game against Wales in Washington in June 2018.

Sharks regular

Since then Bosch continued to be a regular feature for the Sharks over the years, but could not force himself back into the Bok frame, and in 2023 decided to leave for France, where he has featured for Brive over the past two seasons.

Now, the Bulls will hope his return will alleviate a problem at flyhalf where he will likely be the back-up to Springbok star Handre Pollard.

The Bulls have had major problems in the No 10 position, especially since Johan Goosen all but quit rugby a few months ago following another injury setback.

They signed Kade Wolhuter from the Lions on loan, only for him to pick up a serious injury in his first match and he hasn’t been seen since, while fullback Willie le Roux and halfback Keagan Johannes have filled in at flyhalf when needed.

This is now a massive opportunity for the 28-year-old Bosch to re-establish himself as a top prospect in SA rugby, and hopefully reach the heights that were expected of him during his school days.