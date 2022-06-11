Cheetahs target Bulls scalp in top of the table Currie Cup clash

Ross Roche

The Cheetahs are aiming to bounce back with a big win over the Bulls to try and snag top spot on the Currie Cup log in their final pool game ahead of the play-offs at Toyota Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 5:45pm).

The table topping Bulls are four points ahead of the Cheetahs, however, the home side will be confident of picking up a full house of points against the understrength visitors, with their best players all in Ireland on United Rugby Championship duty.

The Cheetahs will also be keen to build up some momentum ahead of the competition semifinals, with them having lost their last two games, away against the Griquas and at home against the Pumas.

“Everyone is still upbeat, despite two disappointing losses in a row. I think we just have to get back on the horse again. Seven days in rugby is a long time, so we have prepared well this week, everyone is still positive and excited for the match,” said Cheetahs captain Ruan Pienaar.

“Hopefully we can get a good start. Our starts in the last two games have been below par and we have leaked quite a few points in that first quarter of the game which puts us under pressure straight away.

“But the Bulls clash is always exciting. They have a good squad and I think it’s going to be a normal Cheetahs v Bulls match, so we are all looking forward to that.”

Masuku returns

The home side are also boosted by the return of exciting flyhalf Siya Masuku who missed their last game through illness, and will add an extra attacking dimension to the Cheetahs play, with them chasing a four try bonus point.

“Siya is a level headed guy and doesn’t get too excited about stuff. He just goes about doing his things really well. He trains well, knows what he’s got to do and usually executes very well,” said Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie.

“He is a reliable player, you always know what you are going to get from him and that stability will help us at flyhalf. Making good decisions, helping us to play in the right areas and control the kicking game and territory. We have got a lot of trust in Siya.”