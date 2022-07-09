Pollard ‘disappointed’ by lack of discipline in Bok defeat

Ross Roche

After slipping up when well ahead in the first Test, it was Wales’ turn to fight back in the second half as they showed impressive composure to clinch a first ever win in South Africa after beating the Springboks 13-12 at Free State Stadium on Saturday night.

It was a complete role reversal after the Springboks had to fight back from an 18-3 half-time deficit in the first Test, before finishing as 32-29 winners, with Wales battling back from 12-3 down after 60 minutes to seal a famous win.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac commiserated with his Springbok counterparts, admitting he knew just how they felt.

“South Africa will probably be feeling like we did last week. It’s not a nice feeling but from a personal point of view, getting across the line tonight was really important for this group. They’ve worked really hard,” said Pivac.

“Things didn’t go our way for a lot of the game. We knew that the South African team that came out would play well, would put us under a lot of pressure and that was how the game turned out. So we are just pleased to have been able to have got across the line at the end.”

Captain Dan Biggar was absolutely thrilled to have seen his side make a bit of history, while complementing the massive effort made by the bench in the second half.

“It was a huge squad effort. The lads who came off the bench were incredible, especially Gareth Anscombe and special mention to Sam Wainwright who was unbelievable with that scrum at the end,” said Biggar.

“We felt we were in pretty good nick last week to be honest and felt we were unlucky not to get the job done then. But we are just over the moon. First Welsh team to win on South African soil, I am really proud.”

Proud effort

Springbok captain Handre Pollard was proud of the effort of his side, featuring six debutants, but was disappointed with their discipline in the second half which cost them the match.

“I thought the guys, especially the new guys, stepped up and embraced all the pressure in the week and delivered tonight. Ill-discipline cost us a little bit in the second half and not converting those opportunities in the first half was crucial,” explained Pollard.

“We created a lot of positives we can take forward, but our discipline was very disappointing. I think the boys saw tonight that’s it’s about the smallest of margins.

“You have to be on it for 80 minutes. If you let up for two minutes or couple of phases and a quality side like Wales will get in, get penalties and come away with points.”

Man-of-the-Match

Welsh flank Tommy Reffell was named man-of-the-match after a superb performance that saw him being an absolute menace at the breakdown, constantly stealing the Boks ball, while also putting in a mammoth effort on defence.

“We talked about staying in the fight. We weathered the storm in the first half and we said if we can get a bit of possession and territory and maybe put them on the back foot a bit, we could convert that into points,” said Reffell.

“It shows the character we have in the team and resilience to go right until the end. We talked about putting pride back into the Welsh jersey, coming to difficult places, putting our front foot forward and showing what we are all about.”