Rugby

Sport » Rugby

Ross Roche
Senior sports writer
2 minute read
29 Jul 2022
1:33 pm

Blitzboks cruise past Malaysia in Commonwealth opener

Ross Roche

The second half then saw a raft of changes from the Blitzboks, which led to captain Siviwe Soyizwapi scoring to extend the lead to 29-0.

Blitzbok star Angelo Davids ran in a hattrick against Malaysia in the teams opening Commonwealth Games match on Friday afternoon. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

The Blitzboks never got out of second gear as they easily cruised past Malaysia, running in eight tries for a 46-0 win in their opening game of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday afternoon.

Flyer Angelo Davids ran in a hattrick, while four tries in each half was enough to brush aside a valiant challenge from a team not on the Sevens World Series circuit.

ALSO READ: Time for Blitzboks to strike gold

The match started with the Blitzboks on the front foot, leading to Davids powering through a tackle attempt and going over in the right hand corner for the opening try.

Malaysia then enjoyed a brief spell with the ball, but after getting a penalty on the Blitzboks 22m, they bizzarely opted for a scrum which backfired as the Blitzboks won the ball back and counter attacked, with Muller du Plessis outstripping the defence to score.

The conversion from Ronald Brown gave the Blitzboks a 12-0 lead with a few minutes to go in the half, which then became 22-0 at the break as Davids scored his second and Selwyn Davids also went over, both tries in the left hand corner to give the Blitzboks a comfortable lead.

The second half then saw a raft of changes from the Blitzboks, which led to captain Siviwe Soyizwapi earning a penalty at the breakdown, quick tapping and going over to extend the lead to 29-0.

Dewald Human, also on at the break, then capitalised on a kick chase to score in the right hand corner, before Davids rounded out his hattrick with a try in the left hand corner as they moved into a 39-0 lead.

Zain Davids then added the cherry to the cake by powering through a tired Malaysian defence on the fulltime hooter to seal an easy win.

The Blitzboks face Tonga later Friday and Scotland in their final pool game on Saturday.

Read more on these topics