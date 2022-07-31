Marx to lead Boks out and Arendse set to step into Kolbe’s shoes?

Ross Roche

Malcolm Marx is expected to lead the Springboks out against the All Blacks in his 50th appearance in the Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday, while Kurt-Lee Arendse will start on the wing.

This is according to Sunday newspaper Rapport, who claim that the Bok management are happy to rotate Marx with Bongi Mbonambi, who made his 50th appearance in their last match against Wales.

With Duane Vermeulen unlikely to be fit enough for selection for the first Test, Marx is expected to be the only change to the Bok pack that did business in the third Test decider against the Welsh, with Jasper Wiese set to keep the number eight shirt despite going off in that game before halftime.

The big change to the team is then set to come in the backline where Arendse is expected to get the nod to take over the number 14 jersey from Kolbe, who has been ruled out until at least September with a broken jaw.

Jesse Kriel, who has played on the wing for the Boks before, and Willie le Roux were options, however it seems that Arendse’s all-action display in the second Test against Wales has helped convince the Bok management to give him the nod in a back three with Makazole Mapimpi and Damian Willemse.

This means that Le Roux is expected to continue his bomb squad role off the bench, while Frans Steyn, who is fit for the game, will miss out on selection.

The Boks are in camp in the Mbombela region ahead of Saturday’s Test. The All Blacks meanwhile, arrived in South Africa on Saturday and they, too, are in Mpumalanga, preparing for what could be a make or break tour for their coach Ian Foster.

The All Blacks, as well as Foster, are a group under pressure after losing a series to Ireland in July. Assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar were axed ahead of the tour to South Africa, but Foster remained in charge, but it seems the next two Tests in South Africa will determine the coach’s future.

The Bok team for the first Test on Saturday will be named on Tuesday.