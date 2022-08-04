No favourites in Mbombela as Boks clash with All Blacks, says Mostert

Ross Roche

Springbok utility forward Franco Mostert believes there are no favourites and that it is anyone’s game as they take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The Boks head into the tournament off the back of a 2-1 incoming series win over Wales, while the All Blacks have lost four of their last five games and suffered a 2-1 home series loss to Ireland last month.

But despite that Mostert believes that it is going to be a fiercely contested couple of games between the two sides.

“I don’t think there are any favourites. Even with their backs against the wall they are still world class. We are also in a good position, coming from a series win, but we aren’t favourites. It’s not like we have won 11 matches in a row or anything like that,” said Mostert.

“I think both teams are hungry and want to win and I think it’s going to be an amazing match. With them being here for the first time in four years they are going to be up for it. I know the All Blacks like South Africa, so I think it’s going to be an exciting night.

“For me every Test is the ultimate Test because you always want to be the best on the day. But the All Blacks is always a top Test and facing the Haka will be great for the new guys and something they will enjoy.”

Utility role

Mostert has become a bit of a floating player for the Boks over the past few years, slotting in at both lock and flank, with almost every game a lottery of where he will be playing, however it is something he is used and doesn’t bother him in the slightest.

“You can ask any guy who is playing in South Africa, club rugby or international, the biggest thing is you want to be in the team. You want to be in that match 23. It is such a big privilege just to be a part of the Springboks,” admitted Mostert.

“But the next step is you want to be in the match 23, so I am just privileged to be in it and I don’t care if I have to cover flank, lock or cover both.

“The role of seven is almost the same as five. I have got more than enough experience playing in both positions that it is no problem for me.”