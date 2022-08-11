Frans Malherbe hits 50 Tests for Boks: Five things to know

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Following hot on the heels of Eben Etzebeth winning a 100th Springbok cap and hookers Bongi Mbonambi and Malcom Marx making it to 50 Tests, prop Frans Malherbe will earn a half century of Bok caps on Saturday.

Bok boss Jacques Nienaber said this week of Malherbe: “I’m fortunate enough to have worked with Frans since his Western Province Academy days.

“If you could tally up all the penalties we’ve kicked over from his scrumming and all kick metres we have gained from penalties, Frans has contributed a lot to the Springboks in terms of points scoring and gaining territory.

“He’s a big hero to us, like all our props are.

“That’s the nice thing about rugby, it’s a game for all shapes and sizes.”

Here are five things to know about Malherbe

Vital stats

The 31-year-old was born in Bredasdorsp on 14 March 1991. He is 1.90 metres tall and tips the scales at 125kg. He made his Bok debut in 2013 and has scored one try in his 49 Tests.

Early career

The specialist tighthead prop learned his rugby at Paarl Boys High where he captained the first team in 2009. He played Craven Week in 2008 and 2009 and made the SA Schools team in 2009. At that time he played with and against the likes of Siya Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff and Eben Etzebeth.

Provincial rugby

After joining Western Province after school, Malherbe quickly showed he had all the skills and power to play senior rugby and he debuted for WP and the Stormers in 2011, just two years out of high school. In 2012 he played every Stormers Super Rugby match and also started in the Currie Cup final against the Sharks (25-18 in Durban), at 21.

Springboks

Heyneke Meyer picked Malherbe for the first time in 2013, and he made his Test debut against Wales on 9 November 2013 in Cardiff (alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit). He played the next week against Scotland, but an injury ended his tour. Malherbe featured in the World Cup squads of 2015 and 2019.

Then South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer with new caps Frans Malherbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit in Cardiff in 2013. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

What his coach says

Nienaber this week lauded Malherbe for his achievement of reaching a half century of caps. “We are very proud of Frans, and it is up to the team to make it a memorable occasion for him by giving their all to register a victory. Frans’ work ethic is fantastic and although he is quiet off the field, he certainly makes his presence felt on the field.”