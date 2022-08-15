Lukhanyo Am backs Bok quality to shine in Australia

Ross Roche

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am is backing the Boks to go back to the drawing board and come back stronger when they take on Australia in two Rugby Championship games Down Under, with the first to be played next weekend.

Am believes that the team are on the right track and that they just need to improve on a few things, which will allow them to compete against the hopes.

“We have played fairly well this season. We will definitely go back to the drawing board and try to tweak a few things, especially with opportunities that we have missed and stuff that we feel like we need to improve,” explained Am.

“But I think the side that we have is a quality side. We have shown it in the past, we have got the experience and going to Australia will be another exciting leg.

“We know how it has gone for us in Australia for the past couple of seasons, so it’s going to be another opportunity for us to get a win over there. It’s another big one for us, so we will definitely regroup and see where we can improve.

Unfamiliar role

Looking back at the past weekend’s loss against the All Blacks, Am was one of the stand out players for the team, with most players putting in a poor showing as they were comfortably beaten in the end.

Playing in the unfamiliar role of right wing for the majority of the match due to Jesse Kriel going off early for concussion, Am put in an electrifying performance, proving he is a danger wherever he plays.

“I was really gutted with the result, we were going for the win but unfortunately it didn’t go our way,” said Am.

“With the six-two (forwards to backs on bench) split that we have in the team, as a player you slot in where the team needs you at the time. I am a centre and utility back, so I will slot in wherever needed.”

A big area of concern for the Boks should be their defence, after they missed a number of crucial tackles during their win over the All Blacks in Mbombela and again in their loss at Ellis Park and is something they must improve before facing Australia.

“Missed tackles do happen. We really back our defensive system. We have proven it so many times in so many games. But with high speed, rushing up and closing down teams, at times it pays off and at times you will miss tackles,” admitted Am.

“So we won’t question the system. Sometimes it’s just individual missed tackles and it is bound to happen against a quality side like New Zealand who offload and keep the ball moving. So we will just have to find ways of improving that if we face teams who play a similar style of rugby.”