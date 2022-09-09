OPINION: Sevens Rugby returns to Cape Town in style

Ross Roche

Sevens Rugby finally returns to the Cape Town Stadium in style when 40 of the best men’s and women’s teams from around the world battle it out for the Sevens World Cup title over the coming weekend.

One of the most exciting events on the World Sevens Series calendar, the Cape Town Sevens, was last hosted in 2019, with the Covid pandemic then seeing the next few series skipping SA as a venue.

With the CT Sevens now set to return for the next series, they get the chance to celebrate early by hosting the World Cup first, which is the first time that a World Cup rugby event is being held in the country since the famous 1995 Rugby World Cup.

It is turning out to be an amazing year on the rugby front for Cape Town, with them still riding high after hosting the inaugural United Rugby Championship final in June and seeing the Stormers triumph in front of their home fans.

The city then celebrated hometown hero Eben Etzebeth’s 100th Test match for the Springboks with their first capacity stadium since the Covid pandemic, as they watched the Boks thump the Welsh in style to claim a 2-1 series win.

Continue momentum

They will now continue that momentum with the Sevens World Cup, before the Stormers kick off their second season in the URC followed by the CT Sevens returning in December.

The City of Cape Town and SA Rugby are both also set to get a large financial boon thanks to the event, with fans from across the world flying into the city to take part, while SA rugby hosts 40 teams from across the globe.

In all it is set to be a thrilling three days of Sevens rugby action from Friday to Sunday, with the best teams in the world battling it out for supremacy on the biggest stage.

The country will also be hoping to celebrate their second hosting of a world rugby event by becoming champions once again, with the Blitzboks arguably one of the favourites for the men’s title, while the SA Women may not be considered title contenders, they will be keen to make an impact.