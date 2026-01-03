Ackers explains derby selections and Bulls coaching shuffle

Though he has a new backline coach, the Bulls mentor says he will personally coach the forwards after dismissing Andries Bekker.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann has explained his selections and omissions for the team’s URC derby against the Stormers on Saturday afternoon, as well as his decision to part ways with assistant coaches from Jake White’s regime, replacing one but not the other.

Ackermann said he named his “best possible team” for the north-south derby in Cape Town (kick-off 6pm) though top players Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cameron Hanekom and Marcell Coetzee are missing out.

10 Boks in Bulls staring XV

The first two are recovering from injuries, with Arendse undergoing a lengthy head-impact assessment protocol and Hanekom sidelined by a hamstring issue. Coetzee has recently returned from a rib injury, but the Bulls coach said Nizaam Carr’s versatility and Jeandré Rudolph’s form had earned them selection until Coetzee was back to full strength.

“We are waiting on Kurt-Lee to pass his concussion [test]. I think it will only be in two weeks’ time at the earliest,” Ackermann said.

“I’m not 100% certain of the reason for the delay because it is a bit technical. Then it’s ongoing with Cameron’s hamstring rehab.”

He said he still felt the team he picked would be strong enough to beat the “best side in the competition”, having 10 Springboks in the starting XV.

The Stormers are in excellent form, having won all nine of their matches so far across all competitions.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are on a five-game losing streak and have reached out to SA Rugby for assistance in training after the derby.

Ackers will not replace Bekker

Ackermann also explained his dismissal of Chris Rossouw, replacing him with former Lions backline coach Neil de Bruin, and his dismissal of Andries Bekker, who would not be replaced.

“It wasn’t an easy decision because I believe we have to be able to work with each other, but rugby is a funny game and you feel like you just connect with someone more than someone else. That was it. And it was a decision from my side.

“Andries Bekker has done a great job but it’s the first time ever I’ve had a forwards coach and it was tough for me not to get my hands dirty.

“Although you reflect afterwards as coaches, you are not giving the message yourself. I just wanted to go back to my old roots, where I coached daily and was involved with the facets of the game.”

He said it was a difficult decision because he enjoyed Bekker’s company and being able to bounce ideas off him.

“It’s done now and it’s a new year and a step forward. I want to thank them for what they did for Bulls Rugby over many years.”

Ackermann said De Bruin would need time to settle into his role as the Bulls backline coach, but he had known him for a long time and believed De Bruin would bring lots of energy to the union.