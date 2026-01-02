Team news: Stormers and Bulls unleash their best for URC derby

Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu return for the Stormers while Ruan Nortjé, Marco van Staden and Canan Moodie return for the Bulls.

The Stormers have named star-studded teams to clash in their United Rugby Championship north-south derby in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Stormers are boosted by the return from injury of Springbok stars Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as they host a capacity crowd at 6pm.

Willemse will be joined in midfield by Wandisile Simelane, outside Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who links up with fellow Springbok Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf. The only other change to the backline sees Suleiman Hartzenberg come into the starting line-up on the right wing.

In the forward pack, Ali Vermaak starts at loosehead prop. There is also a switch in the second row as JD Schickerling joins captain Salmaan Moerat at lock.

The only change to the loose trio sees Ruan Ackermann start at openside flank.

Stormers starting XV: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Ruan Ackermann, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat (captain), 3 Neethling Fouché, 2 André-Hugo Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak. Replacements: 16 Lukhanyo Vokozela, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Adré Smith, 20 Ruben van Heerden, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Stefan Ungerer, 23 Jurie Matthee.

Bulls name stellar side for Stormers clash

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann made several adjustments from the side that faced the Sharks two weeks ago.

Ruan Nortjé returns to lead the side, taking over the armband from Elrigh Louw, who captained against the Sharks. In the back row, Marco van Staden comes into the starting XV, while Jeandré Rudolph shifts to accommodate the reshuffle.



Among the backs, Canan Moodie slots in at centre, with Harold Vorster dropping out. Embrose Papier moves to the bench, with ex-Stormers player Paul de Wet starting at scrumhalf.

The Bulls retain Handré Pollard at flyhalf, Willie le Roux at fullback, and David Kriel in midfield. The front row of Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, and Wilco Louw remains unchanged.

Bulls starting XV: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sebastian de Klerk, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 David Kriel, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Jeandré Rudolph, 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Khuta Mchunu, 19 Ruan Vermaak, 20 Reinhardt Ludwig, 21 Nizaam Carr, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Devon Williams.