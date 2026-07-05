Yaqeen Ahmed back as Junior Springboks change six for Wales U20

The Junior Springboks need a win over Wales to top their group and ensure their place in the tournament semifinals.

Flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed will make his first appearance at the U20 Junior World Championship after he was named as one of six changes to the Junior Springboks starting XV for their final pool match against Wales U20 at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi on Tuesday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

In total Junior Bok coach Kevin Foote has made eight changes to the match 23, as they target a third straight win to confirm their place in the tournament knockouts, after they beat Uruguay 104-7 in their opener and hosts Georgia 33-5 in their second match.

Four of the changes to the run-on side that defeated Georgia at the same venue last Thursday are in the backline. Alzeadon Felix moves from the bench to start at fullback in place of Akahluwa Boqwana, while Ethan Adams returns from injury to take over at inside centre from Markus Muller.

Muller is set to enter the action off the bench as one of the three back replacements, while at left wing, Jack Benade makes way for Khuthadzo Rasivhaga.

Ahmed is also back in the fold after serving his suspension for a red card playing for SA A against Zimbabwe last month, and will start at flyhalf in place of Luan Giliomee, who suffered a concussion against Georgia and is currently completing the graduated return-to-play protocols.

The two changes among the forwards see Risima Khosa come into the starting lineup at loose forward, with Gert Kemp providing impact from the bench. Vuyo Gwiji got the nod over Kebotile Maake at No 8.

Pool decider

Tuesday’s late afternoon encounter is effectively a decider between the two unbeaten teams in Pool A. Wales followed up their close-fought opening-round victory over Georgia with a win against Uruguay and trail South Africa by just one log point. The winner of the clash will top the pool and secure a place in the semi-finals.

In announcing his match-23, Foote said they are prepared for the challenge that awaits: “We want to continue building on our work ethic and battle-rate areas because we’re going to need that against a tough Welsh side that keeps fighting until the very end.”

The Welsh underlined their resilience with a one-point victory over the tournament hosts in their opening fixture, demonstrating the character and determination Foote expects to see from their opponents on Tuesday.

“Wales never go away. They are a gritty outfit and will provide a stern test. We’ve selected what we believe is a very competitive squad, and the players are fully focused and excited for what will be a decisive match for both teams. There is everything to play for,” admitted Foote.

Reflecting on his side’s 33-5 win over Georgia, Foote praised the way his players adapted after their dominant opening-round performance against Uruguay.

“Georgia is a tough team to beat at home. They are extremely physical and place a strong emphasis on their set piece. I thought we did exceptionally well to absorb the early pressure before imposing ourselves on the game, which ultimately led to a deserved victory,” said Foote.

The Junior Boks will complete their preparations with the customary captain’s run on Monday morning.

Junior Springbok starting XV

Alzeadon Felix, Cheswill Jooste, Samuel Badenhorst, Ethan Adams, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga, Yaqeen Ahmed, Hendré Schoeman, Vuyo Gwiji, Luke Cannon, Risima Khosa, JD Hattingh, Heinrich Theron, Danie Kruger, Siphosethu Mnebelele (c), Oliver Reid

Bench: Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubheka, Luan van der Berg, Jaythen Orange, Gert Kemp, Jayden Brits, Markus Muller, Jordan Steenkamp