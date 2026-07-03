Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Foote pleased with Junior Boks’ composure in win against Georgia

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

3 July 2026

07:59 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The SA U20 team have now won two pool matches, with one to go before the knockout rounds.

Siphosethu Mnebelele

Hooker and captain of the SA U20 team Siphosethu Mnebelele had a good game against Georgia, scoring two tries. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Junior Springboks coach Kevin Foote praised his team’s composure and maturity after the SA U20 team secured a 33-5 victory against hosts Georgia in a Junior World Championship Pool A match in Tbilisi on Thursday.

The Junior Boks, who opened the competition with a 104-7 win against Uruguay on Saturday, scored five tries to one in downing the hosts.

It was a tough match for the Junior Boks, who conceded an early try, but then didn’t concede again while scoring 33 points.

It wasn’t a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination,” said Foote after the physical encounter.

He credited Georgia for disrupting South Africa’s rhythm and preventing the Junior Boks from fully settling into their attacking structure.

Three Georgian players were yellow carded during the match, with one upgraded to a 20-minute red card at the start of the second half.

“We knew it was going to be physical and quite emotional, but I think that we stayed on the right side of the referee,” said Foote.

“That’s important because it shows maturity when you don’t retaliate, and obviously when the opportunities came, we managed to capitalise on them.”

Although satisfied with collecting a second consecutive pool win, Foote stressed that there remains room for improvement as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

“It’s certainly good to get a second game under our belts, but it was maybe a little wake-up call for us,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

“We need to sharpen up in certain areas, and we’ll definitely look at that. However, the team kept in the fight and matched the physicality of a very determined Georgian side.”

South Africa’s final pool fixture is against Wales, who have also impressed in the opening rounds of the competition, beating Georgia and Uruguay for a second spot in the group. That match is next Tuesday at 4pm.

Read more on these topics

Junior Springboks

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Intelligence leak fears grow after Khan phone data disclosure
News Is America softening its stance on South Africa?
Weather Big freeze hits with snow, frost and thunderstorms
Politics ‘She knows better now’: Mbalula defends Dina Pule’s return to Cabinet
News UPDATE: 43 passengers allegedly refuse medical treatment after 16 killed in Western Cape horror bus crash

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News