All Blacks eye discipline as Savea prepares for 100th Test in Springbok showdown

2023's World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea received praise from All Blacks teammates ahead of his 100th Test.

The All Blacks say discipline is an area they need to improve in ahead of their first Test against the Springboks, after receiving five yellow cards over their two matches against Argentina.

The South Africa–New Zealand Rugby Championship match at Eden Park on Saturday (kick-off 9.05am) will also see loose forward Ardie Savea make his 100th Test appearance for the All Blacks, should he be selected.

He received praise for his contributions to New Zealand rugby from his teammates in the build-up to the game.

‘Self-control is critical’

Head coach Scott Robertson said their 29–23 loss against Argentina in Buenos Aires two weeks ago “hurt a lot”. During that match, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and Tupou Va’ai all received yellow cards for cynical infringements.

Reece and Va’ai were penalised for deliberate knockdowns while attempting to intercept Argentine passes. Jordan changed his running line while chasing a kick into his own 22.

“I think the first thing is you have to acknowledge that yellow card or not a yellow card, it is a yellow card – it’s the interpretation of it,” Robertson said. “We’ve acknowledged that our individual self-control is critical. It can swing Test matches. We all have to be better there.”

The coach said that overall, the All Blacks were not up to standard against the Los Pumas and needed to be better against the Springboks.

Savea’s 100th Test for the All Blacks

On Savea’s 100th Test, fellow All Black loosie Wallace Sititi described him as a mentor and someone he loved watching while growing up.

“He sort of revolutionised the loose forward position,” the 22-year-old said. “He’s been a mentor for me in my short time at the All Blacks. Known by myself and a lot of people in the squad currently and boys who have gone before us.”

Sititi described the 2023 World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year and four-time All Blacks Player of the Year as a “special human being”. “In some way I model my game by bits of it. He’s somebody I take inspiration from.”

He said Savea’s favourite advice, to “just have a jam”, always sticks with him.

“That’s what footie is. That’s why we play… As much as there is pressure, at the end of the day it’s going out to have a jam with the boys, living the dream.”

Neither Springboks nor All Blacks are at their best

As New Zealand prepares for their first Test against South Africa, with each of the four sides on one win and one loss, coach Robertson admitted neither the All Blacks nor the Springboks are “out and out at the best of their game”.

“That probably just adds to the occasion,” Robertson said. “We’ve had some parts of our game that have been awesome and some parts we have to be better at. It hasn’t all quite come together and it will be a good week to make it happen.”