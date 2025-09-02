Kolbe, Van Staden fired up for first Eden Park outing when Boks, All Blacks clash

Cheslin Kolbe and Marco van Staden will be playing at Eden Park for the first time when the Springboks take on the All Blacks there on Saturday.

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe and loose forward Marco van Staden are fired up for the Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks at their fortress Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

The Boks are up against the odds, playing at a ground where they haven’t won since 1937, and the All Blacks haven’t lost since 1994, while it will also be the first time both Kolbe and Van Staden play in the stadium.

Kolbe said that he was excited about the opportunity to play at the famed ground, but added the Boks couldn’t take their recent good form over the All Blacks, which has seen them win their last four straight games, for granted.

Excited to play

“I haven’t played at Eden Park before, but I’ve heard many great talks and the memories of those who’ve been here, so I’m super excited to play if that opportunity does come this weekend,” said Kolbe.

“If I’m part of the selected group to play, it’ll be an unbelievable opportunity and experience. But for me, it’s simple, I’m just focused on what’s in front of me and I’m taking it day by day and practice session by practice session and just taking good confidence into the weekend.

“I think the past is the past, you can’t read anything into that (winning run). You just need to stay in touch with what’s currently happening.

“There’s a lot that can change in a season. We’ve learned a lot up until now and that’s exactly how we see this game. We want to keep improving and developing personally and as a group, and to just stay focused at every task at hand.”

Huge occasion

For Van Staden it will be a huge occasion, but he claims that every Test for the Boks is big, and that they will have to approach the game differently, as they do against all the teams they face.

“Every Test is a big one in a Bok jersey. We plan differently each time and all teams are different. But it is a big occasion and we are preparing as best we can. This one is a special one, and it’s also at a special place as well,” explained Van Staden.

“It is a big stage to be playing on, so any advice, or experience that can be shared with us (who haven’t played here before), we take it in and use to the best of our ability. We can use that experience to our advantage, and we’ll always try to learn as much as we can from each other.

“Every week being involved with Boks, whether you play or not, is a privilege. Many players would give so much to be in this position. So I am very appreciative of this opportunity and it’s always special being in the Bok camp.”