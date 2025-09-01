‘Power in that pressure’: All Blacks turn fear of losing into motivation

'We are here to protect something. So of course there is a bit of a fear element. It’s part of being human.'

Head coach Scott Robertson said the All Blacks are feeling a “fear element” as they prepare to defend their 31-year record at Eden Park when they host the Springboks in their first Rugby Championship match on the weekend.

The All Blacks have not lost to a visiting team at the Auckland venue since 1994, when France snatched a 23–20 victory thanks to a late try by Jean-Luc Sadourny, which was called the “try from the end of the world”. New Zealand recorded their 50th consecutive win at the venue in August last year.

With all four teams in the Rugby Championship sitting on one win and one loss heading into the second stage of the competition, the pressure is on the All Blacks to protect their fortress, where a victory is not just hoped for. It’s expected.

‘You realise the magnitude of it’

Robertson said this was his most important match since taking over the reins at the All Blacks in November 2023.

“One plays two in the world. All eyes are watching,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting for us as a country. We have a record we are proud of and will play for.”

He said every New Zealander he has come across said they are going to watch the game, and joked that he has stopped walking the streets and done extra laps in the swimming pool to avoid all the hype around it. Still, he said the pressure of the occasion was significant, showing what rugby means to New Zealand.

“We understand the figures, the history, the facts and the occasion. That creates enough edge in itself… That occasion and half of New Zealand are coming to it. Every time we talk to someone they say they are turning up. You realise the magnitude of it.

“And there is a lot of fear as well, get your body ready for survival. It’s the most human thing you can do. We are here to protect something. So of course there is a bit of a fear element. It’s part of being human.”

He said there is “power in that pressure” because it provides focus ahead of the match.

“My job is to set this team up to perform on Saturday night. But you always take deep breaths and realise the stakes that are at hand.”

All Blacks suffer injuries

Robertson also provided a squad injury update.

Timoci Tavatavanawai – Will require surgery for fractured radius. Estimated return to play: 12 weeks.

Patrick Tuipulotu – Has had surgery for a facial fracture. Estimated return to play: 4 weeks.

Cam Roigard – Stress fracture in right foot. Estimated return to play: 3-4 weeks.

Noah Hotham – Has had surgery for a high ankle sprain. Estimated return to play: 3-4 weeks.

Caleb Clarke – Available for NPC following ankle injury. Available for second South Africa Test.

Luke Jacobson – Available for NPC following thigh injury. Available for second South Africa Test.

George Bower, who was named in the Rugby Championship squad as injury cover for Tamaiti Williams, has not assembled for the South Africa Tests following Williams’ return from injury.

All other injury cover players – Tevita Mafileo, Josh Lord, Finlay Christie, Kyle Preston and Leroy Carter – remain with the All Blacks squad.

Cortez Ratima is continuing to be assessed for availability after sustaining a rib fracture during the most recent Test against Argentina, while Anton Lienert-Brown (concussion) and Tyrel Lomax (hand fracture) have both recovered from injury to re-join the squad in Auckland.

Also joining the squad in Auckland as training cover for the week are lock Sam Darry and halfback Xavier Roe.