‘Our Bok women are an inspiration,’ says Rassie ahead of All Blacks Tests

Picture of Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

2 September 2025

09:16 am

The Springbok women have qualified for the World Cup knockouts and currently top their group ahead of their last pool match against France.

Springboks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus (centre) along with former head coach Jacques Nienaber and Swys de Bruin (former Bok consultant) back in 2018. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Springbok women’s side made history on Sunday when they picked up a first-ever win over Italy (29-24) and secured their place in a first-ever World Cup quarterfinal, ahead of their final pool match against France this coming weekend.

Their impressive 66-6 opening win over Brazil, coupled with their triumph over Italy, with both those teams having gone down to France as well, means that regardless of this coming Sunday’s final pool match result against the fourth ranked French juggernauts, they will move onto the knockouts.

The SA women even currently top the pool, as both of their wins came with bonus points, while although France easily beat Italy 24-0, they only scored three tries, before thrashing Brazil 84-5.

The Springbok men’s team are currently in New Zealand and eager to make their own bit of history, by beating the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland for the first time in the professional era, and first time since 1937, and coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that the women’s team had inspired them.

“I actually got up at 3am to watch and it was awesome to see. So firstly congratulations to everyone in that environment, and also to SA Rugby for what they are doing for our Springbok women,” said Erasmus from Auckland on Monday.

“It is the first time they have reached the (World Cup) quarterfinals and they are probably going to play New Zealand (in the knockouts). So that is going to be pretty tough. But it does inspire us.

Inspires us

“For us here at Eden Park, we know New Zealand are just as desperate as we are (to get the win). Not even mentioning Eden Park, we don’t win here often (in New Zealand). None of us were alive when SA last won here (at Eden Park).

“So it is a motivational thing. But that history will motivate New Zealand even more, and I think (on Saturday) you will see two teams that put everything out there.”

Springbok women’s coach Swys de Bruin was delighted with his team’s history-making effort and hailed their groundbreaking win over the Italians.

“I am so proud of everyone, this was really a team effort. We had a plan on how to beat Italy and credit to my coaches, as it worked to a tee. Our first phase helped us to score some tries, while we also outplayed them in the backs with some delightful tries,” said de Bruin.

“We improved on every positive statistic out there and we are only two rounds into this tournament. It is such a relief and one can only thank God that it worked as planned.”

