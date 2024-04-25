Sharks 100% focused on URC clash with Scarlets, says Buthelezi

'In camp right now, we are 100% focused on our game against the Scarlets.'

Phepsi Buthelezi says the Sharks not paying too much attention to next weekend’s Challenge Cup showdown with Clermont. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Sharks loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi has emphasised that the team is 100% focused on their United Rugby Championship clash against Scarlets on Friday night and not next week’s Challenge Cup semi-final with Clermont.

There has been much concentrated attention on the Sharks’ Challenge Cup last four meeting with Clermont next Saturday in London because of the magnitude of the game.

The Sharks’ social media platforms have been promoting the game, trying to get fans in London to buy tickets to go to the Twickenham Stoop as it’s their home away from home.

Before that, they need to tackle the Welsh side, the Scarlets, in the URC on Friday at the Parc y Scarlets (kick-off at 8:35 pm).

The game has been overshadowed by the semi-final in the Challenge Cup and also because the Sharks are out in their playoff chase in the URC.

Focus on Scarlets

However, Buthelezi says the Sharks are 100% focused on Scarlets as they look to get a win and avenge last season’s 32-20 loss at the same stadium.

“We have got a score to settle down here,” Buthelezi said when speaking to the media.

“For this week, the challenge is on our URC game against the Scarlets. I think the last time we played against the Scarlets here, we didn’t get the result. In camp right now, we are 100% focused on our game against the Scarlets. I think it’s going to be a nice challenge for us.

“Our focus this week is 100% on Scarlets. What happens next week will be dealt with next week. We know that everyone is going on about it, but in camp right now, our only focus is to go out against Scarlets and perform as a team.

“That will also give us momentum going into next week, but we are not speaking about that at the moment. It’s just about executing our process and our game plan,” he said.

Good challenge for the Sharks

The Scarlets are in the same boat as the Sharks in the URC this term; they are out of the running for the playoffs and are in 14th place on the points table with 16 points. The Sharks are giving them their respects as the team has Welsh internationals including their coach John Plumtree’s son, Taine.

“They are a bit of a mixed bag, to be honest. They have got good forwards, they have a really good kicking game, and they are a well-coached team,” said Buthelezi.

“They have internationals all over the field; they are going to be a challenge for us.

“I think they have been unlucky with the results they have gotten, and I know they will want to get one over us tomorrow night,” he said.

The Sharks are expected to unleash their regulars after resting them in last week’s loss to Glasgow Warriors.